SATURDAY
FOOTBALL
College
FCS Semifinals
James Madison at Sam Houston State, 2:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
High School
Turner Ashby at Sherando, 3 p.m.
College
Bridgewater at Roanoke, 12 and 3 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Randolph-Macon, 12 and 3 p.m.
James Madison at North Carolina Wilmington, 4 p.m.
TRACK
High School
Eastern Mennonite at Collegiate, 9:30 a.m.
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
College
James Madison at North Carolina Wilmington, 1 p.m.
Bridgewater at Roanoke, if needed, 1 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Randolph-Macon, if needed, 1 p.m.
LACROSSE
College Women
CAA title game in Harrisonburg
Drexel vs. JMU
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.