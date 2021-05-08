SATURDAY

FOOTBALL

College

FCS Semifinals

James Madison at Sam Houston State, 2:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

High School

Turner Ashby at Sherando, 3 p.m.

College

Bridgewater at Roanoke, 12 and 3 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Randolph-Macon, 12 and 3 p.m.

James Madison at North Carolina Wilmington, 4 p.m.

TRACK

High School

Eastern Mennonite at Collegiate, 9:30 a.m.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College

James Madison at North Carolina Wilmington, 1 p.m.

Bridgewater at Roanoke, if needed, 1 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Randolph-Macon, if needed, 1 p.m.

LACROSSE

College Women

CAA title game in Harrisonburg

Drexel vs. JMU

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.