SATURDAY

FOOTBALL

College James Madison 38, William and Mary 10

SOFTBALL

College

James Madison 2-4, Elon 0-5

Bridgewater 10-7, Ferrum 2-6

BASEBALL

Bridgewater 7, Ferrum 6

Lynchburg 11, Eastern Mennonite 5

VOLLEYBALL

James Madison 3, William and Mary 1

Emory & Henry 3, Eastern Mennonite 0

Eastern Mennonite 3, Guilford 0

Roanoke 3, Bridgewater 1

Bridgewater 3, Shenandoah 1

LACROSSE

College Men

Bridgewater 15, Randolph-Macon 9

College Women

Randolph-Macon 19, Bridgewater 3

Ferrum 20, Eastern Mennonite 2

TENNIS

College Men

William and Mary 4, James Madison 3

College Women

James Madison 6, Elon 1

SUNDAY

VOLLEYBALL

College

James Madison 3, William & Mary 0

SOFTBALL

James Madison 10, Elon 3

SOCCER

College Men

Eastern Mennonite at Hampden-Sydney, late

College Women

Emory & Henry 2, Eastern Mennonite 1

