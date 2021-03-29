SATURDAY
FOOTBALL
College James Madison 38, William and Mary 10
SOFTBALL
College
James Madison 2-4, Elon 0-5
Bridgewater 10-7, Ferrum 2-6
BASEBALL
Bridgewater 7, Ferrum 6
Lynchburg 11, Eastern Mennonite 5
VOLLEYBALL
James Madison 3, William and Mary 1
Emory & Henry 3, Eastern Mennonite 0
Eastern Mennonite 3, Guilford 0
Roanoke 3, Bridgewater 1
Bridgewater 3, Shenandoah 1
LACROSSE
College Men
Bridgewater 15, Randolph-Macon 9
College Women
Randolph-Macon 19, Bridgewater 3
Ferrum 20, Eastern Mennonite 2
TENNIS
College Men
William and Mary 4, James Madison 3
College Women
James Madison 6, Elon 1
SUNDAY
VOLLEYBALL
College
James Madison 3, William & Mary 0
SOFTBALL
James Madison 10, Elon 3
SOCCER
College Men
Eastern Mennonite at Hampden-Sydney, late
College Women
Emory & Henry 2, Eastern Mennonite 1
