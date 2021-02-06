TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
Elon at James Madison, 2 p.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
College
James Madison at Cavalier Invite, 11 a.m.
Southern Virginia at Bridgewater, 1 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Broadway, Fort Defiance, Spotswood at Region 3C Sub-Regional at Turner Ashby, 10 a.m.
East Rockingham and Page County at Region 2B Meet at Strasburg, 10 a.m.
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
Elon at James Madison, 2 p.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
College
James Madison at Cavalier Invite, 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.