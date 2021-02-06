TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

Elon at James Madison, 2 p.m.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

College

James Madison at Cavalier Invite, 11 a.m.

Southern Virginia at Bridgewater, 1 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Broadway, Fort Defiance, Spotswood at Region 3C Sub-Regional at Turner Ashby, 10 a.m.

East Rockingham and Page County at Region 2B Meet at Strasburg, 10 a.m.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

Elon at James Madison, 2 p.m.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

College

James Madison at Cavalier Invite, 10 a.m.

