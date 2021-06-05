TODAY

BASEBALL

RCBL

Bridgewater at Montezuma, 7:30 p.m.

Stuarts Draft at Elkton, 7:30 p.m.

Clover Hill at Grottoes, 7:30 p.m.

Broadway at New Market, 7:30 p.m.

Valley League

Woodstock at Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.

Front Royal at Purcellville, 7:30 p.m.

New Market at Front Royal, 7:30 p.m.

Covington at Charlottesville, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesboro at Staunton, 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

SOFTBALL

College World Series

James Madison at 1 p.m. (opponent TBA)

BASEBALL

RCBL

Broadway at Grottoes, 6:30 p.m.

New Market at Elkton, 7:30 p.m.

Bridgewater at Clover Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Valley League

Charlottesville at Woodstock, 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Strasburg at Waynesboro, 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Purcelville at Covington, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Staunton at Front Royal, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

New Market at Harrisonburg, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.