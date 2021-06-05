TODAY
BASEBALL
RCBL
Bridgewater at Montezuma, 7:30 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Elkton, 7:30 p.m.
Clover Hill at Grottoes, 7:30 p.m.
Broadway at New Market, 7:30 p.m.
Valley League
Woodstock at Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.
Front Royal at Purcellville, 7:30 p.m.
New Market at Front Royal, 7:30 p.m.
Covington at Charlottesville, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesboro at Staunton, 7:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
SOFTBALL
College World Series
James Madison at 1 p.m. (opponent TBA)
BASEBALL
RCBL
Broadway at Grottoes, 6:30 p.m.
New Market at Elkton, 7:30 p.m.
Bridgewater at Clover Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Valley League
Charlottesville at Woodstock, 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Strasburg at Waynesboro, 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Purcelville at Covington, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Staunton at Front Royal, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
New Market at Harrisonburg, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.