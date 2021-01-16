TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

James Madison at Towson, 2 p.m.

College Women's

James Madison at Elon, 1 p.m.

High School Girls

East Rockingham at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

College Men's

James Madison, Eastern Mennonite at Keydet Invitational, TBD

College Women's

James Madison, Eastern Mennonite at Keydet Invitational, TBD

High School

Buffalo Gap, Fort Defiance, Riverheads, Stuarts Draft, Wilson Memorial and Waynesboro at Staunton, 11 a.m.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

High School

East Rockingham and Spotswood vs. Stonewall Jackson at Signal Knob, 12 p.m.

John Handley, Turner Ashby vs. Strasburg at Signal Knob, 3:30 p.m.

Clarke County, Madison County vs. Broadway at Signal Knob, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Monticello, Turner Ashby at Fort Defiance, 10 a.m.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL 

College Women's

James Madison at Elon, 1 p.m.

