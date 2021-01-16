TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
James Madison at Towson, 2 p.m.
College Women's
James Madison at Elon, 1 p.m.
High School Girls
East Rockingham at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
College Men's
James Madison, Eastern Mennonite at Keydet Invitational, TBD
College Women's
James Madison, Eastern Mennonite at Keydet Invitational, TBD
High School
Buffalo Gap, Fort Defiance, Riverheads, Stuarts Draft, Wilson Memorial and Waynesboro at Staunton, 11 a.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
High School
East Rockingham and Spotswood vs. Stonewall Jackson at Signal Knob, 12 p.m.
John Handley, Turner Ashby vs. Strasburg at Signal Knob, 3:30 p.m.
Clarke County, Madison County vs. Broadway at Signal Knob, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Monticello, Turner Ashby at Fort Defiance, 10 a.m.
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College Women's
James Madison at Elon, 1 p.m.
