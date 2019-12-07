LOCAL SCHEDULE

TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Men’s

Eastern Mennonite at Lynchburg, 2 p.m.

Bridgewater at Emory & Henry, 2 p.m.

College Women’s

Randolph at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.

Guilford at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.

High School Boys

Wakefield School at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.

High School Girls

Eastern Mennonite vs. TBD at Grace Christian, TBA

FOOTBALL

College

Monmouth at James Madison, 1 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

High School

Harrisonburg, Spotswood at Liberty Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

SWIMMING

High School

Turner Ashby at Millbrook, 8:30 a.m.

Spotswood, Harrisonburg, Broadway at Christiansburg, 11:30 a.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Broadway at Loudoun County, 9 a.m.

James Wood, Oakton, Spotswood, Wilson Memorial at Warren County, 9 a.m.

Culpeper County, Harrisonburg, Lancaster, Stonewall Jackson, Turner Ashby, Western Albemarle vs. Waynesboro at Kate Collins Middle School, 9:30 a.m.

