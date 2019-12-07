LOCAL SCHEDULE
TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men’s
Eastern Mennonite at Lynchburg, 2 p.m.
Bridgewater at Emory & Henry, 2 p.m.
College Women’s
Randolph at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.
Guilford at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.
High School Boys
Wakefield School at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.
High School Girls
Eastern Mennonite vs. TBD at Grace Christian, TBA
FOOTBALL
College
Monmouth at James Madison, 1 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
High School
Harrisonburg, Spotswood at Liberty Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
SWIMMING
High School
Turner Ashby at Millbrook, 8:30 a.m.
Spotswood, Harrisonburg, Broadway at Christiansburg, 11:30 a.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Broadway at Loudoun County, 9 a.m.
James Wood, Oakton, Spotswood, Wilson Memorial at Warren County, 9 a.m.
Culpeper County, Harrisonburg, Lancaster, Stonewall Jackson, Turner Ashby, Western Albemarle vs. Waynesboro at Kate Collins Middle School, 9:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.