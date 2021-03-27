SATURDAY
FOOTBALL
College
James Madison at William and Mary, 1 p.m.
BASEBALL
College
Bridgewater at Ferrum (two games), 1 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Lynchburg (two games), noon
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Bridgewater at Roanoke, noon
Bridgewater vs. Shenandoah at Roanoke, 2 p.m.
William and Mary at James Madison, 3 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite vs. Guilford at Emory & Henry, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
James Madison at Elon, 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Bridgewater at Ferrum, 1 p.m.
LACROSSE
College Men
Bridgewater at Randolph-Macon, 1 p.m.
College Women
Bridgewater at Randolph-Macon, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK
COLLEGE MEN AND WOMEN
Jopson Invitational at Bridgewater College, TBA
Eastern Mennonite at Toms Alumni Invitational, TBA
GOLF
College Women
Bridgewater at Knights Invitational, TBA
College Men
James Madison at Tar Heel Intercollegiate, TBA
SWIMMING AND DIVING
James Madison at CAA championships at Delaware, TBA
TENNIS
College Women
James Madison at Elon, 11 a.m.
SOCCER
College Men
James Madison at College of Charleston, noon
CROSS COUNTRY
High School Girls
Several Bull Run schools at New Market Battlefield, 10 a.m.
High School Boys
Several Bull Run schools at New Market Battlefield, 11 a.m.
SUNDAY
SOCCER
College Women
College of Charleston at James Madison, 1 p.m.
College Men
Guilford at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
James Madison at Elon, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
William & Mary at James Madison, 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.