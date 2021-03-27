SATURDAY

FOOTBALL

College

James Madison at William and Mary, 1 p.m.

BASEBALL

College

Bridgewater at Ferrum (two games), 1 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Lynchburg (two games), noon

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Bridgewater at Roanoke, noon

Bridgewater vs. Shenandoah at Roanoke, 2 p.m.

William and Mary at James Madison, 3 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite vs. Guilford at Emory & Henry, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

James Madison at Elon, 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Bridgewater at Ferrum, 1 p.m.

LACROSSE

College Men

Bridgewater at Randolph-Macon, 1 p.m.

College Women

Bridgewater at Randolph-Macon, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK

COLLEGE MEN AND WOMEN

Jopson Invitational at Bridgewater College, TBA

Eastern Mennonite at Toms Alumni Invitational, TBA

GOLF

College Women

Bridgewater at Knights Invitational, TBA

College Men

James Madison at Tar Heel Intercollegiate, TBA

SWIMMING AND DIVING

James Madison at CAA championships at Delaware, TBA

TENNIS

College Women

James Madison at Elon, 11 a.m.

SOCCER

College Men

James Madison at College of Charleston, noon

CROSS COUNTRY

High School Girls

Several Bull Run schools at New Market Battlefield, 10 a.m.

High School Boys

Several Bull Run schools at New Market Battlefield, 11 a.m.

SUNDAY

SOCCER

College Women

College of Charleston at James Madison, 1 p.m.

College Men

Guilford at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

James Madison at Elon, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

William & Mary at James Madison, 3 p.m.

