TODAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Highland School at East Rockingham, 3 p.m.
High School Girls
Eastern Mennonite at Carlisle, 2:30 p.m.
Broadway at Wilson Memorial, 5 p.m.
College Men's
James Madison at Northeastern, 12 p.m.
Shenandoah at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.
Lynchburg at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
College Women's
Bridgewater at Lynchburg, 1 p.m.
Emory & Henry at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
College
James Madison at Liberty Elite Invitational, TBA
High School
Buffalo Gap, Fort Defiance, Riverheads, Stuarts Draft, Waynesboro and Wilson Memorial at Staunton, 11 a.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
High School
East Rockingham and Spotswood vs. Madison County at Signal Knob Recreation Center, 3 p.m.
Broadway vs. Turner Ashby at Signal Knob Recreation Center, 6:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Broadway, East Rockingham and Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 12 p.m.
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men's
James Madison at Northeastern, 12 p.m.
