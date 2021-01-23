TODAY

BASKETBALL

High School Boys

Highland School at East Rockingham, 3 p.m.

High School Girls

Eastern Mennonite at Carlisle, 2:30 p.m.

Broadway at Wilson Memorial, 5 p.m.

College Men's

James Madison at Northeastern, 12 p.m.

Shenandoah at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.

Lynchburg at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

College Women's

Bridgewater at Lynchburg, 1 p.m.

Emory & Henry at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

College

James Madison at Liberty Elite Invitational, TBA

High School

Buffalo Gap, Fort Defiance, Riverheads, Stuarts Draft, Waynesboro and Wilson Memorial at Staunton, 11 a.m.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

High School

East Rockingham and Spotswood vs. Madison County at Signal Knob Recreation Center, 3 p.m.

Broadway vs. Turner Ashby at Signal Knob Recreation Center, 6:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Broadway, East Rockingham and Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 12 p.m.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men's

James Madison at Northeastern, 12 p.m.

