TODAY

BASEBALL

College

Randolph-Macon at Eastern Mennonite (DH), 12 p.m.

Bridgewater at Guilford (DH), 12 p.m.

James Madison at College of Charleston, 2 p.m.

COMPETITION CHEER

High School

East Rockingham at VHSL Class 2 Championship at Lord Botetourt, 6 p.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Richmond at James Madison, 2 p.m.

GOLF

College Men

James Madison vs. Rutherford Intercollegiate at Penn State, TBD

Bridgewater at Hampden-Sydney Invitational in Farmville, TBD

LACROSSE

College Men

Lynchburg at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.

College Women

Ferrum at Bridgewater, 1 p.m.

Guilford at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

CAA Tournament

James Madison at Hofstra, 12 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Elon at James Madison, 11 a.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Ferrum (DH), 1 p.m.

Emory & Henry at Bridgewater (DH), 2 p.m. 

TENNIS

College Men

College of Charleston at James Madison, 11 a.m.

Bridgewater at Guilford, 1 p.m.

College Women

Bridgewater at Guilford, 1 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

James Madison at JMU Invitational in Harrisonburg, TBD

Eastern Mennonite and Bridgewater at Dennis Craddock Coaches Classic in Lynchburg, TBD

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Guilford at Bridgewater, 12 p.m.

Randolph at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College

James Madison at College of Charleston, 1 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Lynchburg, 2 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

College

James Madison at Northeastern, 12 p.m.

GOLF

College Men

James Madison vs. Rutherford Intercollegiate at Penn State, TBD

Bridgewater at Hampden-Sydney Invitational in Farmville, TBD

LACROSSE

College Women

Towson at James Madison, 2 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Elon at James Madison (DH), 12 p.m.

Bridgewater at Pfeiffer (DH), 1 p.m.

TENNIS

College Men

James Madison at Norfolk State, 2 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Washington and Lee at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.

