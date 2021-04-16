TODAY
BASEBALL
College
Randolph-Macon at Eastern Mennonite (DH), 12 p.m.
Bridgewater at Guilford (DH), 12 p.m.
James Madison at College of Charleston, 2 p.m.
COMPETITION CHEER
High School
East Rockingham at VHSL Class 2 Championship at Lord Botetourt, 6 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College
Richmond at James Madison, 2 p.m.
GOLF
College Men
James Madison vs. Rutherford Intercollegiate at Penn State, TBD
Bridgewater at Hampden-Sydney Invitational in Farmville, TBD
LACROSSE
College Men
Lynchburg at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.
College Women
Ferrum at Bridgewater, 1 p.m.
Guilford at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
CAA Tournament
James Madison at Hofstra, 12 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Elon at James Madison, 11 a.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Ferrum (DH), 1 p.m.
Emory & Henry at Bridgewater (DH), 2 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
College of Charleston at James Madison, 11 a.m.
Bridgewater at Guilford, 1 p.m.
College Women
Bridgewater at Guilford, 1 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College
James Madison at JMU Invitational in Harrisonburg, TBD
Eastern Mennonite and Bridgewater at Dennis Craddock Coaches Classic in Lynchburg, TBD
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Guilford at Bridgewater, 12 p.m.
Randolph at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
College
James Madison at College of Charleston, 1 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Lynchburg, 2 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College
James Madison at Northeastern, 12 p.m.
GOLF
College Men
James Madison vs. Rutherford Intercollegiate at Penn State, TBD
Bridgewater at Hampden-Sydney Invitational in Farmville, TBD
LACROSSE
College Women
Towson at James Madison, 2 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Elon at James Madison (DH), 12 p.m.
Bridgewater at Pfeiffer (DH), 1 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
James Madison at Norfolk State, 2 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Washington and Lee at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.