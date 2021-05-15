Local schedule
SATURDAY
BASEBALL
College
William & Mary at James Madison, 1 and 4 p.m.
ODAC Tournament
No. 6 Bridgewater at No. 2 Lynchburg, 12 and 3 p.m.
No. 8 Eastern Mennonite at No. 4 Shenandoah, 1 and 4 p.m.
High School
Shernando at Turner Ashby, 12 p.m.
TRACK
College Men
Bridgewater at Mount Olive Final Qualifier, TBA
College Women
Bridgewater at Mount Olive Final Qualifier, TBA
High School
Virginia Independent Conference and Blue Ridge Conference Championships
Eastern Mennonite at Blue Ridge School, TBA
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
College
William & Mary at James Madison, 1 p.m.
ODAC Tournament
Bridgewater at Lynchburg, if necessary, 2 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Shenandoah, if necessary, 2 p.m.
LACROSSE
College
NCAA Tournament
James Madison at North Carolina, 12 p.m.
