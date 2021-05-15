Local schedule

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College

William & Mary at James Madison, 1 and 4 p.m.

ODAC Tournament

No. 6 Bridgewater at No. 2 Lynchburg, 12 and 3 p.m.

No. 8 Eastern Mennonite at No. 4 Shenandoah, 1 and 4 p.m.

High School

Shernando at Turner Ashby, 12 p.m.

TRACK

College Men

Bridgewater at Mount Olive Final Qualifier, TBA

College Women

Bridgewater at Mount Olive Final Qualifier, TBA

High School

Virginia Independent Conference and Blue Ridge Conference Championships

Eastern Mennonite at Blue Ridge School, TBA

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College

William & Mary at James Madison, 1 p.m.

ODAC Tournament

Bridgewater at Lynchburg, if necessary, 2 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Shenandoah, if necessary, 2 p.m.

LACROSSE

College

NCAA Tournament

James Madison at North Carolina, 12 p.m.

