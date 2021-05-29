Local Schedule

toDAY

SOFTBALL

Super Regional

James Madison at Missouri, 7 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

NCAA Outdoor Championships

Bridgewater in Greensboro, N.C, TBA

SUNDAY

SOFTBALL

Super Regional (if necessary)

James Madison at Missouri, TBA

MONDAY

SOCCER

High School Boys

Harrisonburg at Turner Ashby, 6:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

High School

Rockbridge at Turner Ashby, TBA

