LOCAL SCHEDULE
TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men’s
Apprentice School vs. Eastern Mennonite at Bridgewater College, 2 p.m.
Wittenberg at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.
High School Boys
Massanutten Military Academy at Eastern Mennonite, 5 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Broadway, Harrisonburg, Spotswood, Rockbridge County, Turner Ashby, Waynesboro at Liberty Invitational, 9 a.m.
WRESTLING
Broadway, East Rockingham, Fort Defiance, Riverheads, Rockbridge County, Spotswood, Turner Ashby, Waynesboro at Harrisonburg, 9 a.m.
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men’s
Wittenberg vs. Eastern Mennonite at Bridgewater College, 1 p.m.
Apprentice School at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.
College Women’s
Eastern Mennonite at St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.
