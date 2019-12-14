LOCAL SCHEDULE

TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Men’s

Apprentice School vs. Eastern Mennonite at Bridgewater College, 2 p.m.

Wittenberg at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.

High School Boys

Massanutten Military Academy at Eastern Mennonite, 5 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Broadway, Harrisonburg, Spotswood, Rockbridge County, Turner Ashby, Waynesboro at Liberty Invitational, 9 a.m.

WRESTLING

Broadway, East Rockingham, Fort Defiance, Riverheads, Rockbridge County, Spotswood, Turner Ashby, Waynesboro at Harrisonburg, 9 a.m.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men’s

Wittenberg vs. Eastern Mennonite at Bridgewater College, 1 p.m.

Apprentice School at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.

College Women’s

Eastern Mennonite at St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

