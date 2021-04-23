TODAY

BASEBALL

College

James Madison at William & Mary (DH), 1 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Colonial Athletic Association Championship

James Madison at Delaware, 1 p.m.

FOOTBALL

College

FCS Playoffs

Virginia Military Institute at James Madison, 2 p.m.

LACROSSE

College Men

Ferrum at Bridgewater, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

UNC-Wilmington at James Madison (DH), 12 p.m.

Bridgewater at Roanoke (DH), 12 p.m.

TENNIS

College Women

Colonial Athletic Association Semifinals

James Madison at William & Mary, 11 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Eastern Mennonite at Spring Term Kick-Off in Lexington, TBD

High School

Eastern Mennonite at Hargrave Invitational, TBD

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College

Hampden-Sydney at Bridgewater (DH), 12 p.m.

James Madison at William & Mary, 1 p.m.

GOLF

College Men

James Madison at Colonial Athletic Association Championships at Dataw Island Golf Club, TBD

Bridgewater and Eastern Mennonite at Old Dominion Athletic Association Championships at Bryan Park Golf and Conference Center, TBD

College Women

Bridgewater at Old Dominion Athletic Association Championships at Bryan Park Golf and Conference Center, TBD

LACROSSE

College Women

Elon at James Madison, 2 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

UNC-Wilmington at James Madison, 12 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Eastern Mennonite at Randolph-Macon, 2 p.m.

