TODAY
BASEBALL
College
James Madison at William & Mary (DH), 1 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Colonial Athletic Association Championship
James Madison at Delaware, 1 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College
FCS Playoffs
Virginia Military Institute at James Madison, 2 p.m.
LACROSSE
College Men
Ferrum at Bridgewater, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
UNC-Wilmington at James Madison (DH), 12 p.m.
Bridgewater at Roanoke (DH), 12 p.m.
TENNIS
College Women
Colonial Athletic Association Semifinals
James Madison at William & Mary, 11 a.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College
Eastern Mennonite at Spring Term Kick-Off in Lexington, TBD
High School
Eastern Mennonite at Hargrave Invitational, TBD
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
College
Hampden-Sydney at Bridgewater (DH), 12 p.m.
James Madison at William & Mary, 1 p.m.
GOLF
College Men
James Madison at Colonial Athletic Association Championships at Dataw Island Golf Club, TBD
Bridgewater and Eastern Mennonite at Old Dominion Athletic Association Championships at Bryan Park Golf and Conference Center, TBD
College Women
Bridgewater at Old Dominion Athletic Association Championships at Bryan Park Golf and Conference Center, TBD
LACROSSE
College Women
Elon at James Madison, 2 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
UNC-Wilmington at James Madison, 12 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Eastern Mennonite at Randolph-Macon, 2 p.m.
