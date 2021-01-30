TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Bridgewater at Ferrum, 3 p.m.

College Women

James Madison at College of Charleston, 1 p.m.

High School Boys

Eastern Mennonite at Christ Chapel Academy, 2 p.m.

High School Girls

Eastern Mennonite at Carlisle School, 2:30 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

College

Bridgewater and James Madison at VMI Winter Relays, 8 a.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Roanoke Invitational Challenge, TBA

SWIMMING AND DIVING

College

Bridgewater at Virginia Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

Marshall at James Madison, 3 p.m.

High School

East Rockingham and Spotswood vs. Clarke County at Signal Knob Recreation Center, 2:30 p.m.

Broadway vs. Stonewall Jackson at Signal Knob Recreation Center, 6:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Fort Defiance and Skyline at Wilson Memorial, 10 a.m.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Drexel at James Madison, 2 p.m.

College Women

James Madison at College of Charleston, 1 p.m.

