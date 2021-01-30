TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Bridgewater at Ferrum, 3 p.m.
College Women
James Madison at College of Charleston, 1 p.m.
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite at Christ Chapel Academy, 2 p.m.
High School Girls
Eastern Mennonite at Carlisle School, 2:30 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
College
Bridgewater and James Madison at VMI Winter Relays, 8 a.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Roanoke Invitational Challenge, TBA
SWIMMING AND DIVING
College
Bridgewater at Virginia Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
Marshall at James Madison, 3 p.m.
High School
East Rockingham and Spotswood vs. Clarke County at Signal Knob Recreation Center, 2:30 p.m.
Broadway vs. Stonewall Jackson at Signal Knob Recreation Center, 6:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Fort Defiance and Skyline at Wilson Memorial, 10 a.m.
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Drexel at James Madison, 2 p.m.
College Women
James Madison at College of Charleston, 1 p.m.
