SATURDAY
BASEBALL
College
Roanoke 7, Bridgewater 4
Roanoke 9, Bridgewater 4
LACROSSE
College Women
Hofstra 13, James Madison 7
Lynchburg 22, Eastern Mennonite 1
SOCCER
College Women
UNC Wilmington 3, James Madison 1
SOFTBALL
College
Lynchburg 4, Bridgewater 2 (F/8)
Lynchburg 4, Bridgewater 2
Guilford 11, Eastern Mennonite 2
Guilford 8, Eastern Mennonite 0
TENNIS
College Men
Bridgewater 7, Emory & Henry 2
College Women
James Madison 7, College of Charleston 0
Bridgewater 8, Emory & Henry 1
SUNDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
James Madison 3, Towson 0
Bridgewater 9, Virginia Wesleyan 1
SOCCER
College Women
ODAC Championship
Bridgewater 4, Washington and Lee 2 (PK)
SOFTBALL
College
James Madison 5, UNC Wilmington 3
James Madison 6, UNC Wilmington 3
Guilford 5, Bridgewater 3
Bridgewater 12, Guilford 3
Emory & Henry 7, Eastern Mennonite 5
Emory & Henry 9, Eastern Mennonite 1
TENNIS
College Men
Delaware 5, James Madison 2
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Virginia Wesleyan 3, Eastern Mennonite 1
