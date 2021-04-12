SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College

Roanoke 7, Bridgewater 4

Roanoke 9, Bridgewater 4

LACROSSE

College Women

Hofstra 13, James Madison 7

Lynchburg 22, Eastern Mennonite 1

SOCCER

College Women

UNC Wilmington 3, James Madison 1

SOFTBALL

College

Lynchburg 4, Bridgewater 2 (F/8)

Lynchburg 4, Bridgewater 2

Guilford 11, Eastern Mennonite 2

Guilford 8, Eastern Mennonite 0

TENNIS

College Men

Bridgewater 7, Emory & Henry 2

College Women

James Madison 7, College of Charleston 0

Bridgewater 8, Emory & Henry 1

SUNDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

James Madison 3, Towson 0

Bridgewater 9, Virginia Wesleyan 1

SOCCER

College Women

ODAC Championship

Bridgewater 4, Washington and Lee 2 (PK)

SOFTBALL

College

James Madison 5, UNC Wilmington 3

James Madison 6, UNC Wilmington 3

Guilford 5, Bridgewater 3

Bridgewater 12, Guilford 3

Emory & Henry 7, Eastern Mennonite 5

Emory & Henry 9, Eastern Mennonite 1

TENNIS

College Men

Delaware 5, James Madison 2

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Virginia Wesleyan 3, Eastern Mennonite 1

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.