SATURDAY

FOOTBALL

College

James Madison 36, Robert Morris 16

Bridgewater 27, Shenandoah 21

High School

Staunton 17, East Rockingham 15

BASKETBALL

College Women

Drexel 51, James Madison 48

Randolph 59, Eastern Mennonite 50

College Men

Roanoke 84, Bridgewater 41

SOFTBALL

College

James Madison 5, Virginia 1

James Madison 8, George Washington 4

SOCCER

College Men

James Madison 3, George Mason 0

TENNIS

College Men

Virginia Commonwealth 7, James Madison 0

VOLLEYBALL

College

James Madison 3, North Carolina-Wilmington 1

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

James Madison 61, Drexel 51

SOCCER

College Men

Randolph-Macon 2, Bridgewater 0

Randolph at Eastern Mennonite, late

College Women

Bridgewater 2, Eastern Mennonite 0

