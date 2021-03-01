SATURDAY
FOOTBALL
College
James Madison 36, Robert Morris 16
Bridgewater 27, Shenandoah 21
High School
Staunton 17, East Rockingham 15
BASKETBALL
College Women
Drexel 51, James Madison 48
Randolph 59, Eastern Mennonite 50
College Men
Roanoke 84, Bridgewater 41
SOFTBALL
College
James Madison 5, Virginia 1
James Madison 8, George Washington 4
SOCCER
College Men
James Madison 3, George Mason 0
TENNIS
College Men
Virginia Commonwealth 7, James Madison 0
VOLLEYBALL
College
James Madison 3, North Carolina-Wilmington 1
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
James Madison 61, Drexel 51
SOCCER
College Men
Randolph-Macon 2, Bridgewater 0
Randolph at Eastern Mennonite, late
College Women
Bridgewater 2, Eastern Mennonite 0
