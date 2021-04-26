SATURDAY
VOLLEYBALL
High School
State Championship
Giles County 3, Luray 0
FOOTBALL
College
FCS Playoffs
James Madison 31, Virginia Military 24
High School
State Semifinals
Riverheads 52, West Point 8
Stuarts Draft 44, Poquoson 13
FIELD HOCKEY
College
CAA Championship
Delaware 3, James Madison 2
TENNIS
College Women
James Madison 4, College of Charleston 0
SOFTBALL
College
James Madison 10, UNC Wilmington 3
LACROSSE
College Men
Bridgewater 19, Ferrum 1
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
College
William & Mary 6-1, James Madison 3-0
Hampden-Sydney 12-4, Bridgewater 5-0
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Eastern Mennonite 3, Randolph-Macon 2
SOFTBALL
College
James Madison 11-7, UNC Wilmington 3-3
LACROSSE
College
James Madison 15, Elon 9
TENNIS
CAA Championship
College Women
James Madison 4, William & Mary 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.