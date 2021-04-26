SATURDAY

VOLLEYBALL

High School

State Championship

Giles County 3, Luray 0

FOOTBALL

College

FCS Playoffs

James Madison 31, Virginia Military 24

High School

State Semifinals

Riverheads 52, West Point 8

Stuarts Draft 44, Poquoson 13

FIELD HOCKEY

College

CAA Championship

Delaware 3, James Madison 2

TENNIS

College Women

James Madison 4, College of Charleston 0

SOFTBALL

College

James Madison 10, UNC Wilmington 3

LACROSSE

College Men

Bridgewater 19, Ferrum 1

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College

William & Mary 6-1, James Madison 3-0

Hampden-Sydney 12-4, Bridgewater 5-0

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Eastern Mennonite 3, Randolph-Macon 2

SOFTBALL

College

James Madison 11-7, UNC Wilmington 3-3

LACROSSE

College

James Madison 15, Elon 9

TENNIS

CAA Championship

College Women

James Madison 4, William & Mary 2

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.