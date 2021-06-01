FRIDAY
SOFTBALL
College
Super Regional
James Madison 2, Missouri 1
SATURDAY
Softball
College
Super Regional
Missouri 7, James Madison 1
SUNDAY
Softball
College
Super Regional
James Madison 7, Missouri 2
MONDAY
BASEBALL
High School
Rockbridge 8, Harrisonburg 2
SOCCER
High School Boys
Turner Ashby 2, Harrisonburg 0
