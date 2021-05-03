SATURDAY

SOFTBALL

College

James Madison 8, College of Charleston 0

James Madison 9, College of Charleston 0

TENNIS

College Men

CAA Semifinals

North Carolina Wilmington 4, James Madison 0

VOLLEYBALL

College

ODAC Quarterfinals

Washington and Lee 5, Bridgewater 0

SUNDAY

SOFTBALL

BASEBALL

College

James Madison 9, Saint Joseph's 8

Lynchburg 17, Bridgewater 1

Lynchburg 12, Bridgewater 1

FOOTBALL

College

FCS Quarterfinals

James Madison 34, North Dakota 21

College

James Madison 6, College of Charleston 0

SOCCER

College Men

NCAA Tournament

Central Florida 2, James Madison 1

