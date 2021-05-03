SATURDAY
SOFTBALL
College
James Madison 8, College of Charleston 0
James Madison 9, College of Charleston 0
TENNIS
College Men
CAA Semifinals
North Carolina Wilmington 4, James Madison 0
VOLLEYBALL
College
ODAC Quarterfinals
Washington and Lee 5, Bridgewater 0
SUNDAY
SOFTBALL
BASEBALL
College
James Madison 9, Saint Joseph's 8
James Madison 9, Saint Joseph's 8
Lynchburg 17, Bridgewater 1
Lynchburg 12, Bridgewater 1
FOOTBALL
College
FCS Quarterfinals
James Madison 34, North Dakota 21
College
James Madison 6, College of Charleston 0
SOCCER
College Men
NCAA Tournament
Central Florida 2, James Madison 1
