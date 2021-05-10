SATURDAY
FOOTBALL
College
FCS Semifinals
Sam Houston State 38, James Madison 35
BASEBALL
College
North Carolina Wilmington 12, James Madison 5
Bridgewater 4, Roanoke 3
Bridgewater 6, Roanoke 4
Randolph-Macon 14, Eastern Mennonite 6
Eastern Mennonite 7, Randolph-Macon 4
High School
Turner Ashby 11, Sherando 2
SUNDAY
LACROSSE
College
CAA Championship
James Madison 13, Drexel 12 (OT)
BASEBALL
College
North Carolina Wilmington 5, James Madison 1
Eastern Mennonite 7, Randolph-Macon 4
