SATURDAY

FOOTBALL

College

FCS Semifinals

Sam Houston State 38, James Madison 35

BASEBALL

College

North Carolina Wilmington 12, James Madison 5

Bridgewater 4, Roanoke 3

Bridgewater 6, Roanoke 4

Randolph-Macon 14, Eastern Mennonite 6

Eastern Mennonite 7, Randolph-Macon 4

High School

Turner Ashby 11, Sherando 2

SUNDAY

LACROSSE

College

CAA Championship

James Madison 13, Drexel 12 (OT)

BASEBALL

College

North Carolina Wilmington 5, James Madison 1

Eastern Mennonite 7, Randolph-Macon 4

