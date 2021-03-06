TODAY
BASEBALL
College
Bowling Green at James Madison, 3 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College
James Madison at Elon, 1:30 p.m.
High School
Madison County at Page County, 12 p.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
College
Richmond at James Madison, 1 p.m.
TENNIS
College Women
Richmond at James Madison, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Men
Southern Virginia at Eastern Mennonite (DH), 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
College
Bowling Green at James Madison, 1 p.m.
LACROSSE
College Women
James Madison at Elon, 2 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Eastern Mennonite at Ferrum, 1 p.m.
College Women
Washington and Lee at Eastern Mennonite, 3 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
James Madison at Longwood, 2 p.m.
BASKETBALL
College Men
CAA Tournament
Elon or Towson at James Madison, 2:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.