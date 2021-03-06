TODAY

BASEBALL

College

Bowling Green at James Madison, 3 p.m.

FOOTBALL

College

James Madison at Elon, 1:30 p.m.

High School

Madison County at Page County, 12 p.m.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

College

Richmond at James Madison, 1 p.m.

TENNIS

College Women

Richmond at James Madison, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Men

Southern Virginia at Eastern Mennonite (DH), 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College

Bowling Green at James Madison, 1 p.m.

LACROSSE

College Women

James Madison at Elon, 2 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

Eastern Mennonite at Ferrum, 1 p.m.

College Women

Washington and Lee at Eastern Mennonite, 3 p.m.

TENNIS

College Men

James Madison at Longwood, 2 p.m.

BASKETBALL

College Men

CAA Tournament

Elon or Towson at James Madison, 2:30 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.