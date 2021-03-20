TODAY

COMPETITION CHEER

High School

Buffalo Gap, Fort Defiance, Luray, Riverheads, Page County, Staunton and Wilson Memorial at Stuarts Draft, 11 a.m.

FOOTBALL

High School

Page County at Stonewall Jackson, 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

East Carolina at James Madison (DH), 1 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

James Madison at High Point, TBD

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

College of Charleston at James Madison, 2 p.m

SUNDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

James Madison at Virginia, 1 p.m.

LACROSSE

College Women

James Madison at North Carolina, 3 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

Elon at James Madison, 2 p.m.

College Women

James Madison at Elon, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

East Carolina at James Madison, 1 p.m.

TENNIS

College Men

James Madison at George Mason, 1 p.m.

College Women

William & Mary at James Madison, 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

College of Charleston at James Madison, 1 p.m.

