TODAY
COMPETITION CHEER
High School
Buffalo Gap, Fort Defiance, Luray, Riverheads, Page County, Staunton and Wilson Memorial at Stuarts Draft, 11 a.m.
FOOTBALL
High School
Page County at Stonewall Jackson, 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
East Carolina at James Madison (DH), 1 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College
James Madison at High Point, TBD
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
College of Charleston at James Madison, 2 p.m
SUNDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
James Madison at Virginia, 1 p.m.
LACROSSE
College Women
James Madison at North Carolina, 3 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Elon at James Madison, 2 p.m.
College Women
James Madison at Elon, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
East Carolina at James Madison, 1 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
James Madison at George Mason, 1 p.m.
College Women
William & Mary at James Madison, 3 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
College of Charleston at James Madison, 1 p.m.
