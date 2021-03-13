TODAY

BASEBALL

College

Emory & Henry at Bridgewater (DH), 12 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Virginia Wesleyan (DH), 12 p.m.

James Madison at Virginia Military Institute, 2 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Randolph-Macon at Eastern Mennonite, ppd.

FOOTBALL

High School

Spotswood at East Rockingham, 12 p.m.

Bath County at Page County, 5 p.m.

LACROSSE

College Men

Roanoke at Bridgewater, 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Eastern Mennonite at Southern Virginia (DH), 1 p.m.

TENNIS

College Men

Bridgewater at Virginia Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

College Women

Davidson at James Madison, 1 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College

Bridgewater at Lynchburg Invitational in Lynchburg, TBD

VOLLEYBALL

College Men

Eastern Mennonite at Virginia Wesleyan (DH), 3 p.m.

College Women

Bridgewater at Washington and Lee, 11 a.m.

Bridgewater vs. Ferrum at Washington and Lee, 1:15 p.m.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

James Madison at Virginia Military Institute, 2 p.m.

GOLF

College Women

Bridgewater at Deercroft Spring Invitational in Pinehurst, N.C., TBD

SOCCER

College Men

Randolph at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.

Shenandoah at Eastern Mennonite, 3 p.m.

College Women

Bridgewater at Roanoke, 1 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Guilford, 1 p.m.

James Madison at Towson, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Rhode Island at James Madison (DH), 12 p.m.

TENNIS

College Men

Mary Washington at James Madison, 1 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.