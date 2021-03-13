TODAY
BASEBALL
College
Emory & Henry at Bridgewater (DH), 12 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Virginia Wesleyan (DH), 12 p.m.
James Madison at Virginia Military Institute, 2 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Randolph-Macon at Eastern Mennonite, ppd.
FOOTBALL
High School
Spotswood at East Rockingham, 12 p.m.
Bath County at Page County, 5 p.m.
LACROSSE
College Men
Roanoke at Bridgewater, 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Eastern Mennonite at Southern Virginia (DH), 1 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
Bridgewater at Virginia Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
College Women
Davidson at James Madison, 1 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College
Bridgewater at Lynchburg Invitational in Lynchburg, TBD
VOLLEYBALL
College Men
Eastern Mennonite at Virginia Wesleyan (DH), 3 p.m.
College Women
Bridgewater at Washington and Lee, 11 a.m.
Bridgewater vs. Ferrum at Washington and Lee, 1:15 p.m.
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
James Madison at Virginia Military Institute, 2 p.m.
GOLF
College Women
Bridgewater at Deercroft Spring Invitational in Pinehurst, N.C., TBD
SOCCER
College Men
Randolph at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.
Shenandoah at Eastern Mennonite, 3 p.m.
College Women
Bridgewater at Roanoke, 1 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Guilford, 1 p.m.
James Madison at Towson, 3 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Rhode Island at James Madison (DH), 12 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
Mary Washington at James Madison, 1 p.m.
