You’d be hard-pressed to find a team that has been through as brutal of a seven-game non-district schedule as the Harrisonburg boys basketball team has had this season.
But after several devastating losses and some morale-boosting talks during practice sessions, the Blue Streaks found themselves on the winning side of things Thursday with a 60-35 rout of Rockbridge County in both teams’ Valley District opener at HHS.
“We had several tough ones,” HHS coach Don Burgess said. “It has been deceiving. The hardest part has been trying to keep the guys confident. Trust me. I’m a competitor. I want to win. But I told these kids, the quality of opponents we’ve played and the losses we’ve taken have been tough. Hopefully that has helped us learn throughout.”
During their non-district slate, the Blue Streaks lost five games by 15 total points.
Against the Wildcats, however, the game was never in doubt as Harrisonburg jumped out to a commanding 17-6 first-quarter lead and never looked back en route to the victory.
“Coach just preached in practice to keep doing the little things,” Blue Streaks forward Claudeson Tacy said. “We have to do all of the little things first. I think we were beating ourselves with free throws, missed rebounds, layups, that kind of stuff.”
Jazen Walker, a 6-foot-3 point guard, was impressive with his ability to get to the rim.
With his size, the senior was able to facilitate the HHS offense with ease and he said he enjoyed it.
“I’ve always played point guard,” said Walker, who finished with eight points. “I really can play anything that the coach wants me to play, but that’s mainly what I do.”
It was a well-balanced effort overall on the offensive end with 10 different Streaks scoring.
Tacy and Jaziel Mensah-Agyekum led the way with nine points apiece, Marquez Sly added eight, Vyshon Washington had six and D’Shawn Fields chipped in with five.
“It was good to see them come out with some balanced scoring,” Burgess said. “With kids these days, it’s all about record, record, record. I told them, ‘Guys, the losses we’ve had brought some positives.’ Kudos to the kids. They continued to keep working, continued to have a positive attitude even though it’s challenging.”
Another key for Harrisonburg was its effort on the defensive end.
The Blue Streaks (3-5, 1-0 Valley) held the Wildcats duo of Jailik Lynch and Aaron Plogger to a combined 28 points. That was something that put a smile on Burgess’ face after the game.
“I’m very pleased with our guys’ effort,” Burgess said. “We set down and defended. Those guys have been scoring the ball well. I was pleased that we came out and defended the way we did. Coach Plogger does a great job. It was a total team effort defensively.”
While the start to the season certainly brought its fair share of challenged for Harrisonburg, it was a period that Burgess said the team will ultimately benefit from.
And as the Streaks enter district play, they’re aware things won’t get any easier.
“I think it’s a turning point,” Tacy said. “This is our first district win. We’ve got Broadway and Spotswood next week. That’s what we’re getting ready for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.