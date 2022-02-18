An Augusta County man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession and receipt of thousands of images of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Virginia announced Wednesday.
John Taylor Whittington, 69, of Weyers Cave, pleaded guilty in September to one count of possession of child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography.
In late 2020, the FBI conducted a search warrant at Whittington’s home and seized multiple laptops, seven thumb drives and hundreds of portable storage devices, authorities said.
A forensic investigation of electronic devices from Whittington’s home showed nearly 4,700 images depicting “minor-aged children engaging in sexually explicit content.”
“Whittington admitted that he was attracted to minor-aged females and possessed images of what he knew to be child pornography,” officials said in a statement.
Authorities said the case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. Project Safe Childhood organizes resources to better find, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children over the internet, while also identifying and rescuing victims, according to the statement.
“When child pornography images are downloaded, shared, or otherwise viewed, it perpetuates the victimization of innocent children,” U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said in a statement. “These cases are a top priority for our office, and we are grateful for the diligent efforts of our law enforcement partners in helping to bring yet another predator to justice.”
Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Barish Swartz prosecuted the case. It was investigated by the FBI, Virginia State Police, the Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.
“Through this investigation, the FBI and our partners were able to remove an individual from society who had a careless, disregard for the welfare of these young victims,” Stanley Meador, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division, said in a statement. “We are committed to identifying these criminals and holding them accountable; but more importantly we are committed to identifying the young children victimized by these criminals and providing resources to assist them as they heal and grow into adulthood. If you, or someone you know, has been a victim of child pornography — or you suspect a crime is occurring — please report it to authorities immediately.”
