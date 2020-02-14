It’s been a long, sometimes exhausting, week for Weyers Cave native Quinn Houff.
Slated to start 35th in the No. 00 car for StarCom Racing in Sunday’s Daytona 500, the Fort Defiance High alum said that he arrived in Daytona Beach on Wednesday, Feb. 5.
After going through a few practices last week that allowed him to get comfortable behind the wheel and then going through qualifying on Sunday, Houff said a lot of the veteran drivers in the NASCAR’s Cup Series opted to go home at the beginning of the week.
“It’s been kind of a busy week,” Houff said. “It was good to get back behind the wheel and start things off right. We had a few days off, where a lot of drivers went home. My wife and I stayed down here with our dogs and enjoyed the area. We love Daytona, the beach, everything. … There’s going to be a lot to learn there that’ll apply to Sunday in the 500. We’re looking forward to seeing what that brings and getting going this week.”
Houff is set to begin his first full season in the Cup Series after previously running just five ARCA races and 10 Xfinity events in his career. Last season, he competed in 17 races in the Cup Series but is expected to race a full season this year for the first time.
That’s why Houff, 22, who has signed with StarCom as a full-time driver for both the 2020 and 2021 seasons, is enjoying every little moment of racing at the top level of NASCAR.
“I’ve kind of been a little starstruck, to be honest, for someone that didn’t come from a racing background,” Houff said by phone from Daytona Beach on Wednesday. “I had no family involved in racing to be able to make it to this point and be one of the 40 drivers that gets to strap it in and race at the Daytona 500 on the 63rd running of it — it’s very special and it’s definitely humbling. I’ve always been the kind that doesn’t let the hype get to me during the event, which I don’t think is a bad thing on the side of performing, but I know I’ll be able to reflect on it next week and really realize what we did.”
The Weyers Cave native said he didn’t grow up in the racing world, but got into the sport after riding go-karts as a kid. He later began racing Late Model Stocks as a teenager.
“The ultimate goal was this,” Houff said. “Every driver strives to get to this point. I always believed in myself. I think that’s what it takes. As long as you believe in yourself and you trust in yourself and your family is behind you and you believe in the Lord, everything always works out. That’s what I’ve grown up on and it’s obviously applied here. I look forward to continuing at this level and perfecting what I’m doing.”
Houff will have his work cut out for him, starting from the 35th spot on Sunday.
But as a guy that said he never lets the moment get too big, he said he’s prepared to make a decent run and insisted he’s confident that he could pull off the upset.
“I think it’d break the racing world, to be honest,” Houff said. “That’s why we come here. That’s why my dad comes to every race. You never know when it could happen and the Red Sea could part and a surprise racer like myself could steal a win. Those things do happen. It’s my job to keep things on the ground and keep her clean and have a shot at winning the race.”
