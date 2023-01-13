WEYERS CAVE — The proof stood next to owner Dana Neff Thursday morning.
When she opened her new fitness studio, Heart and Soul Fitness, at 1151 Keezletown Rd. in Weyers Cave, she aimed to guide folks along their fitness journey and create a community in the small studio.
"I like our smaller group settings because we become friends and we become family," Neff said, looking next to her at Mary Louise Rose, an instructor, and Jody Drouillard, a client.
Neff said she aims to support women in their fitness journey at Heart and Soul — although several men have joined and are more than welcome.
The trio said that Heart and Soul offers a few different types of yoga and Pilates. Holy yoga, hot yoga, regular yoga, and stretching sessions are all available. Heart and Soul is a Christian-based center, Neff said, and she leads the holy yoga sessions, where scripture from the Bible is incorporated with regular yoga movements.
The space also offers trauma-sensitive yoga, where modifications are made for people dealing with trauma. Instructors are careful with what music they play and avoid using scents in the air, such as essential oil diffusions, which could trigger PTSD, Neff said. Clients are given plenty of modification options when running through yoga sequences.
Pop Pilates, a more circuit-based Pilates, and regular Pilates are also available. The studio has four instructors at the moment.
Pound classes, cardio courses where clients use drumsticks, are also available.
"The backside of this wall is phase two," Neff said, pulling back a black curtain off to the side to reveal a similarly-sized room still under construction.
Neff said that the room would hopefully be used for cardio equipment and weights. A few personal trainers have already reached out.
Neff founded Heart and Soul Fitness in 2019 and held classes at a leased space in Elkton before shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said that Neff picked classes back up in the Grottoes Municipal Building and operated there for the last two years with an average of 15-20 students.
She said that Drouillard, a Grottoes resident, began attending classes at the Grottoes Municipal Building about a year and a half ago. As a mom, she enjoys getting out of her house and working out with friends.
While she likes trying out different classes, Drouillard said she enjoys the fast-paced nature of the pop Pilates class.
"You get a really good workout," she said, adding that the slower-paced stretching session are nice too.
"And then I'm excited to try pound," Drouillard said. "It's always been in Elkton but now it's here."
Neff had been looking for a permanent space to run her business, as she was limited with scheduling and equipment at the Grottoes Municipal Building. In April 2022, her realtor showed her the Weyers Cave location, and Neff signed the lease in December.
Neff said there are around 50 students in the system currently — about 25 of those are signed up for online classes.
"It came together pretty quickly," she said.
The center had an open house on Jan. 7, which about 45 people attended. Neff said she probably gained 15 new students since that event.
Neff said she had been involved with the fitness industry for a while. She's taught Pilates for the last 16 years and has her associate's degree in exercise fitness, along with multiple certifications such as holy yoga, pop Pilates, Pilates, and groove. Neff also works at a chiropractic office.
Heart and Soul sits behind the Carilion Clinic Family Medicine, and Neff said she likes collaborating with doctors and physical therapists for clients' fitness journeys.
"We want to be able to have kind of that working relationship referrals back and forth," Rose said, who teaches yoga and Pilates classes at the center.
Rose said she and Neff were good friends before Heart and Soul existed. Rose said it's been neat to grow with each other while receiving fitness certifications.
"It's really cool because she's got things that she knows and can offer and then I have things, and it marries really well together," Rose said.
Rose is a health coach and said she likes to focus on mindset and nutrition with clients. The fitness center is a good space for people to wind down, take time for themselves and get into a good mindset, she said.
Rose said that most people's favorite part during yoga is savasana — typically the final meditative resting pose in a yoga sequence.
"You're just here and you're resting and relaxing," Rose said. "So often we don't give that to ourselves."
Rose and Neff said they want to reduce the intimidation that some new clients feel with fitness classes.
"If you don't know yoga, come. Take a class," Rose said. "Don't have that intimidation, that 'I don't know what I'm doing' type of thing."
January prices are $15 for drop-ins, $40 for four classes, and $60 for unlimited classes, according to a Heart and Soul advertisement.
Neff said her space is especially open to anyone with health issues who still want to be active.
"[We offer] that all-inclusive, safe space, no matter what fitness level they're at," Neff said.
