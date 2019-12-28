April showers bring May flowers, but the hustle and bustle of the holidays in December can bring a lot of confusion. To fight the wintry haze, Pale Fire Brewing is hosting a music series called Chrimbo Limbo during the lull between Christmas and New Year’s.
“It’s always just a weird week. Some people are off work, some people have family in town … you never really know what day it is, so we thought let’s not have one show — let’s do music everyday so they don’t have to think about it,” said Susan Keeler, creative director and taproom manager at Pale Fire.
The music series began on Thursday with Dayton-based duo Bryan Elijah Smith and Jay Austin, and Friday night featured a performance by the Spring Creek sisters of Spectator Bird and Pennsylvania folk band The Wild Hymns.
Tonight, Who Shot John duo from Harrisonburg is playing for the first time at Pale Fire. Traditionally a four-piece band, John Douglas, vocalist and guitarist for the band, is the only band member to have experience at Pale Fire, previously playing at We Are The 9 songwriter series in September. From 8-10 p.m. tonight, he is joined by bassist Justin Trawick to bring blues-based rock ‘n’ roll to the taproom.
Douglas said the band tends to take off the holiday season, but he was enticed by the diverse array of bands featured in the lineup.
“I feel like the series at Pale Fire, with so many decent acts one after the other, is a decent draw,” Douglas said. “You hope you can get folks who are tired of being cooped up to come out.”
Andy McLeod and The Modern Folk are taking the stage with instrumental finger-picking and electric experimental folk music on Sunday.
Josh Moss, creator and leader of The Modern Folk, formerly ran a music blog, which occasionally covered McLeod’s music. For years, the two have communicated and established a friendship, but Sunday will be the first time the two share their passion for music face-to-face.
“Andy, I have known him from online because years ago I covered his music on my blog. He asked me if I wanted to play this show, and I was excited at the proposition to meet him,” Moss said. “I happen to be in town seeing my family, so getting to share a bill with him is an exciting opportunity.”
McLeod is a Fredericksburg artist who taught himself open-tuning and early blues on a 12-string guitar, and he now combines old-root fiddle style music with modern techniques. Based in Pennsylvania, McLeod said he is eager to bring his medley of pre-World War II era traditional folk with a twist to Harrisonburg and meet his long-time internet friend.
“It’s a coming together of me and Josh and Pale Fire, which I heard was open to experimental and outsider music,” McLeod said.
Monday is a night of live music by Chad Hanger and Tuesday is a New Year’s Eve party with a show by Harrisonburg’s rock and soul cover band, The Sustainers.
Every night is free, open to all ages and music begins at 8 p.m., except for New Year’s Eve, which starts at 9 p.m.
Keeler said venues in Harrisonburg often experience overlapping events, which can divide the audience, so the advantage of this music series is people can skip the conflict and pick and choose which night to attend.
“I designed this little series, so if you miss one — they’re free shows — they are not acts you won’t see again, so go to another show tonight but come to one of ours the next three days,” Keeler said.
