For 30 years, the Bowmans sold trinkets and keepsakes in the Dayton Market. As their family got bigger and the days grew longer, the Bowmans sold the Crafty Hands gift shop and passed the space along to a new family.
This past weekend, the Dayton Market saw crowds and celebration as the shopping center hosted several grand opening celebrations for new or remodeled businesses: Zola, Green Hummingbird and The Rusty Willow.
Catherine Lathrop grew up shopping at the Dayton Market and saw weeks of the Bowmans looking to pass on the business turn into months before deciding with her husband, Erik, to take the leap and turn Crafty Hands into The Rusty Willow.
Before The Rusty Willow, he was an Army mariner in Japan and she dealt with e-commerce from Newport News, and neither knew very much about retail, even less about running a retail operation.
“We really just enjoy working with different artists and artisans in the country and finding unique products and bring those products into the Valley. We want to be distinct,” Lathrop said.
As a veteran- and woman-owned business, The Rusty Willow sells all U.S.-made artisan goods, some of which come from the hands and imagination of Valley crafters. One such local artist is Allan Driver, a Bridgewater Retirement Community resident who is a woodturner and has several pieces at the shop.
Half a mile down the road, local businesses hosted a Small Town Fall Celebration in lieu of the annual Dayton Days festivities, but inside the market, new traditions and memories were being made.
Zola’s is a home décor and design shop that moved into the market in 2003 but closed over the summer to expand. Saturday was the official return to operations, and the new space is spread out and offers more varieties of popular items, plus a second checkout station. A wider space dedicated to the in-shop designers also invites customers to approach, interact with and observe the crafters.
Owner Zola Showalter said she celebrated the reopening with giveaways, drawings and free gifts with every purchase, and she is glad to be a part of the change in the Dayton Market.
“Our tagline is 'A Community of Shops,' and we really are. We work together, all the neighboring vendors are friends and we help each other out,” she said.
Town Manager Angela Lawrence said the Dayton Market is a central piece of the town that provides locals with tasty, practical and memorable goods, as well as tourist traffic.
“It's been wonderful to have a place locally that people can shop during the pandemic without having to go into a crowded big-box store. We are very excited to have new shops open, especially during this very difficult time for retailers,” she said.
The Green Hummingbird, a fair trade apparel shop with a flagship location in downtown Harrisonburg, is among the new stores at the Dayton Market.
Churchville resident Clayton Griffin is Lathrop’s mother and has shopped at the Dayton Market for nearly 40 years. She said watching the eclectic changes come to the shopping plaza has been exciting as a patron, but as a mother, she is even happier.
“Her reception in the market has just been overwhelmingly positive. All the other shop owners have reached out and made her feel welcome and so complimentary,” Griffin said. “I think it's breathing new life to the market.”
The Rusty Willow opened in June, but it had a grand opening celebration on Saturday that Lathrop said attracted a steady flow of foot traffic, so she is excited for the future of operations at the Dayton Market.
“One of the wonderful things about being at the Dayton Market is all the shop owners have been so supportive and so welcoming,” Lathrop said. “It’s a big family over there.”
Dayton Market continues celebrations in October by hosting pop-up shops featuring new artisans and crafters at the north end of the market every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Oct. 24. Shoppers can also win a $50 Dayton Market gift card each week by bringing a printable card, available online, into market storefront of All Inspired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.