They have no idea, says Jeff Smith – and for good reason.
Smith is an assistant girls basketball coach at Turner Ashby, his alma mater, and most of the players aren’t aware of his exploits as a three-sport athlete at the school in the 1970s.
“Probably the best all-around athlete that has ever gone through TA, in my estimation,” Larry Pence, his former basketball coach and athletic director at TA, said this week.
But why would the current players know that?
“Some of their parents weren’t born when I played,” admits TA athletic Hall of Famer Smith, who graduated in 1976 when the school was still in Dayton.
It was 45 years ago this week that Smith put on one of the top-scoring displays in the Shenandoah Valley in an era just before Ralph Sampson and Dell Curry made their mark locally - and in the NBA.
For a magical six-game stretch in 1975-76, the hot-shooting Smith scored at least 30 points in every game. The last in the streak came on Jan. 20, 1976 in a 98-82 win over Broadway.
That may not seem so incredible but it came before the 3-point shot was implemented. He was consistent - scoring between 30 and 35 in all six games.
Some of those games came at Godwin Hall on the campus of what is now James Madison. TA had a small gymnasium in Dayton so some games against Harrisonburg and other schools were held at other venues, including JMU and Bridgewater College.
“I loved playing at JMU, I loved playing at Godwin Hall. I absolutely loved playing there because you had bigger crowds,” said Smith, who grew up in Dayton. "The energy was just great."
Smith scored 25.1 points per game – still a school mark - as a senior that 1975-76 season for a team that averaged 74.2 points per contest and won the regular-season Valley District title. The other double-figure scorer for the Knights was David Gardner, who averaged 15.7 points per contest.
With an uncanny shot from the top of the key, Smith drilled several shots that may have counted for three points today during that six-game streak.
TA History
Smith is quick to mention two of his former upperclassmen teammates who had better careers after leaving TA: Jack Arbogast, who scored a school-record 56 points against Waynesboro in 1974, went on to play Division I at William & Mary; and Joey Allen, who played overseas for several years after averaging 17.0 points per contest for the Knights in his career.
"I remember that 56-point game better than I remember any games my senior year," Smith said of Arbogast. "It was unbelievable. In the fourth quarter I stole the ball at halfcourt and as I was going up for a layup I remembered we are getting the ball to Jack. I turned around and threw the ball to him and hit him right in the face. I was a sophomore and he was a senior."
Ron Burgess – who had held the record with 43 points in 1967 against Handley – played and coached at the college level in Delaware after helping the Knights win the state AA title in 1968. He was among the first Black students at the school.
Smith was the all-district quarterback for the TA football team and excelled in track and field. He still holds the school record in the high hurdles in 14.4 seconds and the long jump in 22.10.
“Once he was the quarterback in a football game against Waynesboro and were down 15 with two minutes to go and we came back and won," recalled Pence, who posted a record of 244-96 as the basketball coach from 1962 to 1980.
After high school, Smith headed to the University of Richmond on a football scholarship. After his sophomore year he transferred to Bridgewater so he could play basketball after getting hurt in football. He was eventually named to the school’s athletic Hall of Fame at BC.
Smith graduated from BC in 1981 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and has been in the banking business for more than 30 years. He now works in business development at First Bank & Trust in Harrisonburg.
Current Knights
Smith had a memorable senior year at TA – and he wants the current members of the girls' basketball team to experience that as well. But the pandemic, which still rages in much of Virginia, is making that a challenge.
“I just admire them so much; they don’t complain. They have been diligent about wearing a mask and social distancing,” Smith of the current TA girls’ team. “They have just done a great job with it. They understand that is the only way they are going to get to play.”
The Knights had a solid season in 2019-20 and then earlier this month knocked off Spotswood, the two-time defending state champions. TA is paced by seniors Becca Shiflet, Addie Riner, Alyssa Swartley and Gracie Moyers and junior Leah Kiracofe.
“I'd like to see these girls, and all the local high school athletes, get a chance to finish their seasons,” Smith noted of the Knights. “These kids have already been through enough, missing last year's spring sports season and now having to play abbreviated schedules in every sport. I'm really thankful to Dr. Oscar Scheikl and the county for allowing us to play at all.”
“They didn't have to. Look at Harrisonburg," Smith added. "I feel sorry for those kids (not playing). I hope the TA community will rally around these kids and do the right thing and continue to socially distance and continue to wear masks so we can get all the seasons in. I hate wearing a mask, but it seems like a small price to pay to allow these kids to play, especially the seniors. The girls attitudes about the masks, have been great, probably better than mine. I'm sure they'd rather not wear masks, but they never complain and still work hard every day at practice. They're great kids."
Smith was first an assistant with the boys’ program under former TA coach Bobby Stevens in the 1980s. He has been with the current senior class with the girls program at the school for the past three seasons.
Now he works under Coach Rob Lovell, in his 29th season.
"I coached his daughter (Kelsey); he coached with me in an early stint," Lovell said of Smith. "I was lucky to get him on my staff (again) three years ago when I had some openings. I knew Jeff was a great basketball mind. The thing that really resonates with me is how well he connects with the kids. Those kids just love him to death. He has a great ability to connect with young people like that. They listen to what he has to say and take it to heart."
“Rob is the best defensive coach … we are playing really, really good defense," Smith said. "Our offense has not caught up with the offense yet. I try to coach each of them individually offensively. Rob takes care of the defense. I try to help them with their shooting and ball handling.”
Smith's wife, Pam, graduated from EMHS and played basketball and volleyball at EMU. They have two children and live in Belmont Estates.
“The biggest regret I have was not winning a state title in high school,” he said. “At TA those days they won five in seven years (from 1968-75) and three of them were in baseball. You just expected it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.