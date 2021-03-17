Don’t forget your green today because St. Patrick’s Day is on.
Several local breweries, eateries and bars are getting in the spirit with deals and activities to usher more green and better luck in 2021.
Urgie’s Cheesesteaks in Bridgewater began celebrating its first-ever St. Paddy’s Day on Tuesday and will have live music and drink specials every day this week until 9 p.m. While the traditional pours of Jameson and Guiness will be available, Pabst Blue Ribbon and Truly Hard Seltzer are getting a green makeover for the holiday.
Brothers Craft Brewing is keeping the celebration to today with Irish-inspired brews available and food options from The Grill Sergeant’s Smoke Pit from 1 to 10 p.m. The tap list will include infusions including “Shamrock Shake,” made from Chocolate Milk Great Debate Imperial Milk Stout, mint and cacao nibs, and “Irish Car Bomb,” made with the 2021 Drunken Mornings BA Maple Bacon Breakfast Stout, lactose, vanilla bean and cacao nibs.
As per tradition, Pale Fire Brewing in downtown Harrisonburg is slinging its award-winning Irish red ale, Red Molly, all day.
Have a hankering for something hardy?
Corgans’ Publick House will offer special St. Patrick’s Day menus throughout today, starting with brunch. The morning meals include a traditional full breakfast with fried eggs, fried potatoes, meats and bread. Later in the day, filling favorites like bangers and mash, cottage pie and Guiness stew will be available for order.
O’Neill’s Grill is also serving Guiness stew and corned beef with cabbage today, and the eatery is giving away T-shirts and cups.
If you’re looking for a way to celebrate at home or indoors, Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation is offering a more active way to celebrate the day by making its annual Shamrock 5K Trail Run virtual. Registration for the run ends Saturday, but runners can start logging miles today. All proceeds will benefit the Harrisonburg Cardinals, formerly the Shenandoah Valley High Rollers Wheelchair Basketball Team.
Ireland’s official National St. Patrick’s Festival also returns in 2021 with six days of virtual festivities under the theme “Dúisigh Éire! Awaken Ireland!” Programs will be streamed at www.stpatricksfestival.ie and be accessible globally throughout the week.
