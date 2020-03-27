The Bridgewater College women's lacrosse team was coming off a one-goal win against Baldwin-Wallace and was preparing for a home match March 14 as sports events around the country began getting called off.
Rachael Bragg, in her third season as the Eagles coach, was hoping to at least get in that home game with McDaniel so that her five seniors could be honored in some way.
But then word came from Bridgewater athletic director Curt Kendall that the school was postponing spring sports until early April due to coronavirus concerns. Then later the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) - BC is a member - and the school shut down sports for the spring semester.
"It was definitely difficult to tell them their season was over," Bragg told the Daily News-Record on Friday. "It was a whirlwind of emotion when our game got canceled against McDaniel. At the end of the day I know it was the best decision for the college and every coach. I know the best decision was made but knowing that didn't make it any easier."
The Eagles ended the year 3-3 overall and did not play a match in the ODAC. Bragg, who grew up in Chevy Chase, Maryland, noted her team was together for about 56 days from the start of practice in January until Bridgewater and the ODAC stopped spring sports.
"Although it is tough, it is allowing us to find the positive and not to take our teams and what we do on a day-to-day basis for granted when it comes to lacrosse," Bragg said. "That is the message I have been trying to spread to our team. It is tough."
"How are we going to use this time off? Are we going to lay in bed or go outside and practice with our siblings but stay six feet apart? How can we get better and be the stronger version of ourselves? Although the season was cut short, it teaches us not to take anything for granted," she added.
Bragg said she doesn't expect any of her five seniors to return to play in 2021 if the NCAA allows for an extra year of eligibility. She said they will move on in their lives to graduate assistant positions in academic fields or other jobs after graduating.
The five seniors for Bridgewater this season were midfielder Dwyer Neal, who played at Lake Braddock in Burke; attack Shannon Rogers of Haymarket; defender Tori Hudson of Springfield; attack Jacqueline DiFulvio of Yorktown; and defender Mackenzie Parcell of Maryland.
Each of them started all six games. Neal led the Eagles in scoring with 15 goals while DiFulvio and Hudson had six.
Neal was a captain along with Rogers and junior Mikaela Brooks, the starting goalie.
"She grew into that position," Bragg said of Neal, a three-year starter under Bragg. "She worked hard the summer before."
Brooks of Stafford High made 66 saves to lead the ODAC and gave up 59 goals - the Eagles scored 51 as a team.
"Mikaela has been able to step up from the beginning," Bragg said. "As a freshman that can be very stressful and a difficult task to do. She has always been that leader."
Junior Jodie Welsh of Nokesville had seven goals and freshman Madeline Mcgill of Woodbridge had eight.
Welsh was playing midfield and then saw more action at attack. "She just thrived on the attack end this year, which I don't think any of us were expecting," Bragg said. "Madeline was a great player for us this year as a freshman."
The Eagles were 11-6 under Bragg in 2018 and made the ODAC playoffs before slipping to 4-13 last season.
"The girls that come to practice and work hard on the field ... they are doing the extra reps," she said. "You are going to fight to play. That is what I ask for. We are looking to build the program to where it is fun to fight for your spot. The program had not had that before I got here. That has been a goal of mine from the beginning: build that drive and spirit and build that family bond. We had players on that bench (this year) who were competing for and fighting for those spots."
Bragg played lacrosse in college at Birmingham-Southern and was an assistant at Catholic and Muhlenberg before taking over at Bridgewater prior to the 2018 season.
She asks her players to be flexible - they may have to switch positions at some point.
"When I got here we were behind in recruiting," Bragg said. "It did take us a year and a half to get that on track."
Bragg said she will continue to keep in touch with her current team through video chats and the like. She added her 2020 high school recruiting class is in good shape though some of those seniors were not able to visit the Bridgewater campus before the COVID-19 crisis. Bragg added she will keep in touch with seniors the rest of this semester as teaching is being done online.
"We are sad for our Senior spring athletes who have had their final season shortened," Kendall said in a statement earlier this month.
"We are coming up with ways to keep everyone in the loop," Bragg said. "Like the rest of the world, we are taking it one step at a time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.