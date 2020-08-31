While each took different paths, they now find themselves in similar situations.
For brothers AC and Austin White, a pair of former Harrisonburg High School standouts, their paths to Division I football couldn't have been more contrasting.
"All it takes is that one school," A.C. said. "He knows that"
For AC, a 2018 graduate that now plays at Old Dominion University as a tight end, he chose the Monarchs over a handful of other programs such as Howard, North Carolina A&T, Campbell and East Tennessee State — all of which desired him at his original position as a quarterback.
But for Austin, a current freshman defensive back at Virginia Military Institute, the journey was a bit more challenging. After a strong junior season with the Blue Streaks in 2018 in which he established himself as one of the area's top defensive backs and a solid receiver, he transferred to Class 6 powerhouse Maury for his senior year and helped the program win its first state title in 80 years.
After the season, however, Austin admitted that his recruitment didn't pick up the way he anticipated it would have. In fact, he said there were moments during the spring where he thought his dream of playing college football may vanish.
"There was a point late in my senior year where I didn’t think I was going to get an opportunity to play college football," Austin said. "For me, I’m just going to try to take advantage of each snap I get on the field and play with that chip on my shoulder. I want to show people that I belong on a Division I football roster.”
Despite their unique tracks to the Division I level, both AC and Austin enter this season with a determination to prove their worth.
Austin is ready to showcase why he should have had more than one Division I offer, he said, while A.C. is now hoping to finally get a chance at starting for ODU in his third year there.
The Monarchs, who are readying their first season under coach Ricky Rahne, and Keydets both won't play until at least spring of 2021 due to COVID-19. That, however, has allowed both players to continue to get familiar with their playbooks and lift in preparation to prove themselves when workouts resume.
“It’s frustrating, but personally, I try to see the positive in everything," AC said. "It’s just giving us another couple of months to prepare and get better. For us and having a new coaching staff, we got out on a good foot but not having spring ball was big for us. That’s a lot of football we could have had to go over plays and stuff. So for us, we’re going to use it to our advantage and make the most out of it.”
Austin said he's already learned a lot in the short amount of time he's worked out with the VMI football program, which also features former Turner Ashby standout Grant Swinehart, but is ready for a chance to earn playing time and get on the field in a game setting.
“The one thing I can say is that it’s just different," White said. "You try to adapt to everything that’s thrown at you and stay positive. I’m extremely eager. I think a lot of schools passed up on me and I just feel like I was overlooked a little bit. I’m coming in with a chip on my shoulder, for sure. I just have a lot to prove right now.”
That chip Austin referred to is one that he sees on his big brother's shoulder as well.
As a senior, AC White connected on 125-of-220 passes (57 percent) for 1,928 yards and 20 touchdowns with eight interceptions as Harrisonburg made its first playoff appearance since 2011. The big southpaw also amassed 812 rushing yards and 12 TDs on the ground on 136 attempts en route to All-Class 5 Region D second-team honors and a first-team All-Valley District selection.
"To be completely honest with you, I feel like we’re kind of in the same situation," Austin said. "To see him, even though he had a couple more options, he picked ODU and they didn’t really give him a chance. For him, he kept his head down and continued to work hard. He’s been one of the biggest role models for me. It’s really exciting to see that, hopefully, he’ll get a chance to play when we step on the field again.”
That disappointment of not playing early in his career is still in the back of AC White's mind during each workout, he said. But with a new coaching staff that has brought a sense of energy back to a program that has struggled heavily in recent years, he's optimistic that he may finally get the chance he feels he deserves.
“I’m really excited," AC said. "I think in the time that the coaches have been here and just the offense in general, it’s a really tight-end-oriented offense. It gives me an opportunity. I was brought in as a pass-first tight end and I had some trouble the first couple of years, but I feel like I’m off on a really good fit.
"The first couple of days of summer camp, I thought I did a good job and I received some really good input back from the coaches. In general, I feel like I’m in a good space. I just want to keep that up, keep showing that I’m here to work and want to be that go-to tight end for the offense.”
AC said he knows Austin would have preferred more offers to choose from out of high school, but that it only takes belief from one team to make a dream happen.
"Even with the way things went, he’s going to make the most out of it and show everybody that he’s able to be that guy," AC said. "He’s really looking forward to it and he’s been working hard and is prepared to showcase it.”
And now that both players have achieved a lifelong dream in earning scholarships to play Division I football, their paths to get to this point seems irrelevant. In fact, AC said, he's going to enjoy just how rare their accomplishments are.
“First off, coming from the area that we come from, there aren’t many brothers that you see go and play Division I football," AC said. "That, in general, is a blessing for our family and to be able to showcase that talent coming from our area — we're all really excited."
