There was no shortage of talent around the city/county gyms last season.
From East Rockingham’s duo of Dalton Jefferson and Tyler Nickel leading the Eagles to the Virginia High School League Class 2 state championship game to Eastern Mennonite making a surprising run to the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III title contest, it was a long and memorable season.
With the 2019-20 season set to get underway in less than a week, here’s some of the top names to watch for on the city/county boys basketball scene this year:
Jaxson Jameson, Broadway, senior guard
As one of the most experienced players in the city/county, Jaxson Jameson has developed a reputation as a team-first, defensive-oriented point guard for Broadway.
The Gobblers senior captain has a solid offensive game as well, averaging 8.3 points and 2.2 rebounds while ranking third in the Valley District with 3.6 assists per game.
This season Broadway will have high expectations and Jameson plays a role in that.
With several key pieces around him also back, Jameson has the potential to put up big assist numbers. And if his 3-point shot continues to improve, he’ll continue to build a reputation as one of the best players in the city/county.
Trey Gillenwater, Eastern Mennonite, sophomore guard
Trey Gillenwater opened eyes last season as a prolific scorer at Turner Ashby.
After transferring to Eastern Mennonite in the offseason and reclassifying as a sophomore, Gillenwater now has three more years to become a household name.
Gillenwater, who is known for his ability to get in the lane with sharp ability from beyond the arc, averaged 16.1 points and Valley District-best 4.5 assists per game.
This season with the Flames, Gillenwater will be leaned on heavily to replace the void of Zach Hatter at point guard and could lead EMHS back to the state tournament.
Tyler Nickel, East Rockingham, sophomore forward
You’ll have a hard time finding anyone who disagrees about the area’s top player.
One year after earning first-team all state status as a freshman at East Rockingham, 6-foot-6 forward Tyler Nickel is poised for an even bigger season as a sophomore.
Last season, Nickel — who holds offers from Virginia Tech, James Madison and Virginia Commonwealth — averaged 22.1 points, six rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
After dropping 56 points in a five-quarter scrimmage against Harrisonburg last week, it’s clear that Nickel is poised to have a big season statistically for the Eagles and could carry them on another deep postseason run.
Tre Butler, Harrisonburg, senior guard
Tre Butler quickly emerged as a pleasant surprise for Harrisonburg a year ago.
The senior guard is coming off a strong junior campaign in which he averaged 7.9 points and 3.2 rebounds per game while shooting 38 percent from 3-point range.
Butler’s ability to hit the deep ball while also creating off the dribble will be a huge asset for the Blue Streaks and will be critical in replacing former guard Christian Velker.
How much Butler has improved will likely be a big key to Harrisonburg’s success.
D’Andre Good, Spotswood, senior guard
With four seniors from last year’s starting lineup gone, Spotswood will rely on new faces and one of the biggest names that could emerge is senior guard D’Andre Good.
Last season, Good saw significant time off the bench early for the Trailblazers and thrived as a two-way guard that could make things happen with his athleticism.
But after an injury forced him to miss over 10 games, Good struggled to find a consistent role in the rotation and was never able to get back in a rhythm.
This season, with guards Michael Hunter and Kaleb Strawderman no longer running the show, look for Good to have an increased role for Spotswood on both sides of the ball.
Orion Angelopulos, Turner Ashby, senior forward
Standing at 6-foot-5, Orion Angelopulos is one of the tallest players in the area.
But it’s not just Angelopulos’ height that benefits Turner Ashby as the senior has quickly built a reputation as one of the most skilled big men in the entire Valley District.
This season, with Trey Gillenwater gone, the Knights are likely to focus more attention on providing Angelopulos opportunities with the ball inside or around the paint.
That means more scoring opportunities for the Turner Ashby senior and he could be poised for a breakout season in his final year with the program.
Caleb Williams, Broadway, senior guard
Late last season former Turner Ashby coach Marquis Woodyard called Caleb Williams “the best player in the Valley District” after facing him in a regular-season road game.
This season, fresh off ACL surgery in the offseason, Williams has a chance to prove it.
The Broadway senior guard came on strong at the end of last season as one of the more potent offensive threats in the Valley District and has the size and athleticism to be one of the top players in the area once again this season now that he’s fully healthy.
After averaging 12.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game a year ago, look for even better numbers for Williams this year and more wins for the Gobblers.
Aviwe Mahlong, Eastern Mennonite, senior wing
After a breakout debut season with the Flames a year ago, look for more out of 6-foot-4 guard/forward Aviwe Mahlong as he grows into a go-to role this season as a senior.
Mahlong, who averaged 16 points and 8.1 rebounds per game while shooting 60 percent from the field a year ago, is a matchup nightmare for opposing teams.
The lengthy wing plays above the rim and is a force defensively, but has also seen his game grow significantly over the past year and is now shooting well from 3-point range.
With Zach Hatter now gone due to graduation, look for an increased role for Mahlong offensively and perhaps a big season as he tries to help Eastern Mennonite get back to the VISAA Division III state championship game for a second straight year.
Tyce McNair, East Rockingham, senior guard
Tyce McNair has gained praise from East Rockingham coaches for his leadership.
And while his off-the-court contributions to the Eagles can’t be talked about enough, the 6-foot-1 point guard showcased his on-the-court confidence late last season.
While Tyler Nickel and Dalton Jefferson got a majority of the attention offensively for East Rock, McNair quietly developed into one of the area’s top point guards.
With two years experience under his belt and another offseason to improve, look for another big season out of McNair as the Eagles’ No. 2 option offensively.
D’Shawn Fields, Harrisonburg, senior forward
You can make a case that D’Shawn Fields is the face of Harrisonburg this season.
The physical forward has been a key member of the Blue Streaks for the past two seasons, but will take on increased responsibility this season as a senior.
Last year Fields averaged 8.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 62 percent from the field. This season, he’ll be leaned upon a lot more heavily.
With several solid shooters around him, look for Harrisonburg to rely on Fields more in the low post while also utilizing his passing abilities at the top of the paint.
Rob Smith, Spotswood, senior forward
It’ll be a late start to basketball season for the Spotswood two-sport athlete.
But once Rob Smith, who plays receiver for the Trailblazers football team, returns to the court he’ll quickly be considered one of the city/county’s top players this season.
Smith, a 6-foot-4 forward, averaged 11.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game last year.
As the only returning starter this season, Smith will be the go-to guy offensively for Spotswood be relied upon heavily while younger players continue to develop.
Nick Griffin, Turner Ashby, senior guard
Turner Ashby will certainly look different this season with former coach Marquis Woodyard and standout guard Trey Gillenwater no longer with the program.
One of the most experienced players the Knights will have is senior Nick Griffin.
The 5-foot-11 guard is a solid floor general for TA and should provide the Knights a calming presence at the guard position and the ability to handle full-court pressure.
With an array of experienced players back this season, Griffin will play a key role in turning around a Turner Ashby program that struggled the past few seasons.
