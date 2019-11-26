There was an abundance of youth around the area last year, but Spotswood’s combination of experience and talent helped the Trailblazers capture their fifth state championship in program history.
This season, with a majority of local talent back, the area should be much more competitive and more teams will have realistic chances at deep postseason runs.
With the season set to get underway on Monday, here’s some of the top names to watch for on the city/county girls basketball scene this year:
Emma Bacon, Broadway, sophomore guard
Emma Bacon broke onto the scene last year as one of the area’s top scoring guards as a freshman and is poised for an even bigger year in an increased role this season.
The 5-foot-10 guard is known for her athleticism and ability to handle the ball, but quickly developed a reputation as one of the area’s top 3-point shooters a year ago.
As a freshman, Bacon averaged 6.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game last year.
Now, with several key players gone from last year’s team, Bacon will likely emerge as the Gobblers’ go-threat on the wing and grow into one of the area’s top players.
Maya Ferrell, Eastern Mennonite, senior guard
It can’t be stated enough how important Maya Ferrell is for Eastern Mennonite.
The senior guard provides a calming presence for a team filled with youth.
Last season, Ferrell averaged 6.6 points and a team-high 6.1 rebounds while also leading the Flames with 1.9 assists per game in her do-it-all role on the floor.
With leading scorer Felicity Zimmerman now gone to graduation, Ferrell will have increased responsibilities this year, but certainly has the skill set to handle them.
Sage Fox, East Rockingham, senior forward
With senior forward Naomi Gibson sidelined for the season with a torn ACL, the attention for East Rockingham quickly turns to fellow senior forward Sage Fox.
Fox has played well the past few seasons as Gibson’s backup in the low post.
Last season, she averaged seven rebounds per game, which ranked second on the team and was known for her gritty, blue-collar work ethic while on the floor.
This season, with a majority of the talent from last year’s team gone, Fox will likely become one of the Eagles’ top weapons on both ends of the court.
Mariah Cain, Harrisonburg, sophomore guard
As another one of the many freshmen playing at the varsity level a year ago, one could make a case that Harrisonburg guard Mariah Cain was the most impressive of any.
Cain, now a sophomore, averaged 13.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while becoming one of the Blue Streaks’ top offensive options on a nightly basis.
The smooth, quick-handling guard played with a calming presence for Harrisonburg despite her age and quickly emerged as a leader for a team that was filled with youth.
With Jakaya Brandon now playing at St. Anne’s Belfield, the Blue Streaks are now led entirely by Cain and the confident sophomore should be ready to take the reins.
MacKenzie Freeze, Spotswood, senior guard
After signing her National Letter of Intent to play at Shepherd University next season, Spotswood point guard MacKenzie Freeze has made it clear where her focus is.
The senior captain for the Trailblazers is focused on winning another state championship this season, she said, and she played a big role in last year’s win.
Freeze, known for her leadership and ability to handle the ball under pressure, averaged six points, 2.4 rebounds and a city/county-high 4.5 assists per game last season.
This year, along with teammates Stephanie Ouderkirk and Lexi Bennington-Horton, Spotswood will be the favorite to repeat as the VHSL Class 3 champions once again.
Addie Riner, Turner Ashby, junior forward
Addie Riner was one of many young players playing for Turner Ashby a year ago.
While the Knights still don’t have any seniors this season, Riner is one of several juniors that saw significant playing time a year ago and will use it to their advantage this year.
Last season, Riner averaged nine points per game and eventually became a starter.
With Makayla Cyzick now gone to graduation, look for the junior forward to maintain a starting position and become one of Turner Ashby’s top scorers this season.
Anna Swartz, Broadway, junior center
As one of the tallest players in the area, Anna Swartz proved she has the skill set to match it last year as she became one of the city/county’s top low-post players.
Swartz led Broadway with 8.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game last season.
The junior center, who also shot 50 percent from the field, became the focal point of the Gobblers offense late in the season and continued to develop confidence throughout.
With a year of experience now under her belt, look for even more contributions from Swartz this season and a nice 1-2 punch for Broadway with her and Emma Bacon.
Halie Mast, Eastern Mennonite, junior guard
After serving as Eastern Mennonite’s second-leading scorer a year ago, Halie Mast steps into the go-to role this season under first-year coach Keri Mast, her mother.
Halie Mast averaged 9.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and an assist per game last year.
Those numbers will increase as the Flames look to take a significant step forward with their win total this year despite the loss of leading scorer Felicity Zimmerman.
The junior guard will likely put up increased numbers in all three statistical categories.
Makenna Siever, East Rockingham, junior guard
With guards Ali Berry and Erin Clayon, two of the area’s top players a year ago, now gone to graduation, Makenna Siever takes over in the East Rockingham backcourt.
Siever, who had a role off the bench as a sophomore last year, will take on the tough task of being a calming presence for the Eagles like Clayton, while also providing a scoring threat like Berry was able to consistently do during her time in Elkton.
Last season, Siever averaged just 2.7 points per game as a reserve for East Rock.
With those two players graduated and Naomi Gibson sidelined for the season, Siever will be asked to do a lot more than she’s been used to as a junior for the Eagles.
Jay Garcia, Harrisonburg, sophomore forward
The Valley District is no easy place to play for power forwards and centers.
With players like Spotswood’s Stephanie Ouderkirk and Broadway’s Anna Swartz holding down the low post, it can be a tough spot for players to find success.
Harrisonburg’s Jay Garcia, however, proved that she has the ability to do so.
One year after averaging 9.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, look for Garcia to average a double-double and continue to build her reputation as one of the area’s top up-and-coming players this season as a sophomore.
Stephanie Ouderkirk, Spotswood, senior forward
After winning the Virginia High School League Class 3 Player of the Year while guiding Spotswood to its fifth state title, it’s hard to picture Stephanie Ouderkirk getting better.
But that’s exactly what coaches and players are saying in Penn Laird as the James Madison signee has put on a clinic during offseason workouts and generated buzz.
Last season, the 6-foot-2 Ouderkirk averaged 15.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and three assists per game while shooting an area-best 55 percent from the field.
This year, Ouderkirk will look to become even more comfortable offensively and display the type of confidence on a nightly basis that she did throughout the Trailblazers’ postseason run as they seek their sixth state championship in program history.
Becca Shiflet, Turner Ashby, junior guard
The Knights were playing their best by season’s end last year and a big reason for that was the contributions guard Becca Shiflet began bringing on a nightly basis.
Shiflet, known for her 3-point ability, quickly became one of Turner Ashby’s top offensive threats late in the season and thrived in the go-to role for the Knights despite her age.
After averaging 10.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game as a sophomore, Shiflet will have the experience this year to put up even better numbers for the Knights.
If she does, look for TA to have a chance at making major improvement this season.
