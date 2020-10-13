The shadow of their smiles lingers in pitch darkness and their hollow eyes burn with fire.
Silly, clever, spooky or refined — jack-o'-lanterns are a staple of October. Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation is hosting a decorating contest until Oct. 23.
Use a knife to slice a wicked grin or grab a bottle of glue to bedazzle a robe of gems — the world is your pumpkin to carve, so participants are encouraged to get creative. Multiple pumpkins are allowed per entry.
Top entries will win a department swag bag and their choice of recreation prize. Options include a Westover Pool lap swim day pass, free round at Heritage Oaks Golf Course or free class registration. Inappropriate entries will be disqualified.
Acceptable decorating materials include painting and carving tools, crafting supplies and seeds, standing structures and costumes. A molten candle flickering from within is fine and gourd, but alternative means of illumination such as glow sticks and strings of light are also valid to finish the project.
Competitors must mail a photo of their contest entry before Oct. 23 to parks-programs@harrisonburgva.gov and include their name, phone number, email address, name of contest entry and permission for the department to share the entry on its social media accounts.
— Staff Report
