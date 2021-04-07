Guess who’s back?
Top-seeded Rockbridge County secured its fourth consecutive trip to the Valley District volleyball championship on Wednesday with a 25-18, 25-13, 25-17 sweep of third-seeded Harrisonburg in the district semifinals in Lexington.
Nala Shearer had 17 digs and five aces for the Wildcats (13-0) while Sophie Vaught had 11 kills, a pair of digs and a block. Krissy Whitesell and McKenzie Burch, meanwhile, combined for 36 assists for Rockbridge while James Madison signee Jaydyn Clemmer had another double-double with 14 kills and 14 digs to go with six aces.
For the Blue Streaks (6-7), Amelia Mitchell had 12 kills, Ellie Muncy had eight kills and six digs and Maya Waid dished out 19 assists.
In other prep sports:
Madison, Clarke Win Bull Run Cross Country Titles
The Madison County boys and the Clarke County girls put up dominating performances as a whole and won the Bull Run District cross country championships Wednesday afternoon at New Market Battlefield.
On the boys' side, Luray, Stonewall Jackson and the Eagles will also advance to next week’s Region 2B meet. For the girls, meanwhile, the teams advancing will be Clarke County, Strasburg, Madison County and the Generals.
East Rockingham’s Patrick Stapleton and Page County’s Jadon Huffman and Kylar Sullivan both qualified for next week’s Region 2B meet for the boys. The Eagles’ Juliet Good and Panthers’ Summer Kite qualified for the girls.
Harrisonburg’s Cain Commits To Division I School
There will be another Blue Streak playing for Radford in the coming years.
Harrisonburg guard Mariah Cain announced her commitment to the Highlanders on Monday on Twitter.
The 5-foot-9 guard is a two-time first-team all-Valley District selection and was selected to the All-Region 5D second team after a strong sophomore season in 2019-20. Cain averaged 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 3.5 steals and one block per game that season. Harrisonburg opted out of the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 concerns.
“I feel like I have found a place I can call home for the next level of my basketball career,” Cain wrote on Twitter. "I am very excited and blessed to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Radford University.”
The Highlanders are coached by Mike McGuire, with former Turner Ashby and James Madison standout Nikki Newman serving as his lead assistant. Both coaches played a big role in the recruitment of Cain, per sources.
