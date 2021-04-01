BRIDGEWATER — Every aspect of the game lived up to the hype it received.
From big-time players making the most important plays of the game to a wire-to-wire finish with a great atmosphere, the battle of unbeaten teams was everything fans could have wanted.
Bret McClung had one of the best games of his high school career as Rockbridge County defeated Turner Ashby 31-27 in a thrilling Valley District championship football game Thursday at TAHS.
“It was a dog fight,” Wildcats coach Mark Poston said. “They do a phenomenal job. The last three years against these guys has come down to the last possession. They were well-coached and they play hard. But, man, what about our kids? They did what we asked them to do and they did fantastic. This is just a great win. I’m so happy. It’s just one of those nights tonight.”
McClung finished with 20 carries for 148 yards and four of Rockbridge County’s touchdowns in the game, but there’s no doubt his two second-half scores were the biggest of the night.
The Wildcats actually trailed 21-17 at half and after the two teams both were forced to punt on their first drives of the third quarter, McClung capped off a seven-play, 74-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to give Rockbridge the lead. That drive was fueled by a big-time 43-yard completion from Miller Jay to receiver Keswick Owens to set up the Wildcats inside the 40.
“Early on, our special teams hurt us in the first half,” Turner Ashby coach Chris Fraser said. “That, basically, put them in a good position on two of their early scores. That’s on us.”
Early in the fourth, the Knights had their best shot at taking the lead when they drove inside the Rockbridge 30 behind the legs of Sam Shickel, Jared Peake and Efrain Villa-Lucio.
However, a pair of 1-yard runs, a delay-of-game penalty and a sack on third-and-15 forced Turner Ashby to punt. Just a couple of series later, McClung delivered the dagger with a 14-yard rushing touchdown with 52.3 seconds remaining to give the Wildcats a 31-21 lead.
“This means so much with these guys,” McClung said. “We’ve put our heads down and became champions. That last touchdown was a feeling of relief. We’re excited to get back to work.”
Shickel scored on the final play of the game on a 39-yard burst in a fitting finish. The junior speedster had a career-best night with 24 carries for 245 yards and four touchdowns.
In the first half, it was Shickel’s speed that allowed the Knights to go into the half with the lead. He scored all three first-half touchdowns and Turner Ashby entered intermission up four.
“Our kids battled,” Fraser said. “They were that close to pulling it out. Three years in a row, we’ve played them tight. We just have to wait and see what happens, but I’m proud.”
The win marks the first district title for the Wildcats (6-0) since 2012. They will likely enter the Region 3C playoffs as the No. 2 seed. The Knights (5-1), meanwhile, are believed to be eliminated from the postseason picture but the Virginia High School League will announce the final pairings by Sunday at 3 p.m. TA entered Thursday’s showdown ranked No. 3 in 3C.
Last year, the Knights made their first playoff appearance since 2016 and it was a surprise.
With a condensed postseason this year, that may not be as likely for Turner Ashby. Despite that, their coach remains proud of the success this year and excited for what’s to come.
“We’ve got some really good kids coming up and our core of juniors are back,” Fraser said. “We’re really excited that and appreciative of what the seniors have given us.”
Rockbridge County 14 3 7 7—31
Turner Ashby 7 14 0 6—27
First Quarter
TA — Shickel 33 run (Spirollari kick), 7:47
RC — McClung 4 pass from Jay (Cunningham kick), 4:34
RC — McClung 8 run (Cunningham kick), 49.3
Second Quarter
TA — Shickel 34 run (Spirollari kick), 11:35
RC — Cunningham 25 field goal, 4:17
TA — Shickel 31 run (Spirollari kick), 55.4
Third Quarter
RC — McClung 2 run (Cunningham kick), 1:18
Fourth Quarter
RC — McClung 14 run (Cunningham kick), 52.3
TA — Shickel 39 run (kick not attempted), 0.0
