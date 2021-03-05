PENN LAIRD — After posing for a team picture under the south goal posts on the field at Spotswood High School, the away sideline was flooded with smiles and laughter.
There were no trophies handed out Friday and no playoff seeds finalized.
But for the Rockbridge County football team, there was plenty worth celebrating.
“It’s a huge statement for our program," Wildcats junior quarterback Miller Jay said. "We’ve been wanting to do this for a long time. It’s a statement win and I think we really needed it in order to be successful for the rest of the season.”
Jay connected on 11-of-22 passes for 230 yards and a trio of touchdowns and Rockbridge dominated from start to finish en route to a 38-6 throttling of Valley District rival Spotswood in Penn Laird. It was the Wildcat's first win over the Trailblazers since a 21-14 regular-season home victory on Oct. 1, 2010.
“It’s a big win and it’s a big win for our staff," Rockbridge County veteran coach Mark Poston said as his players celebrated behind him. "I believe Spotswood has the best staff in the Valley. They’re really professional in how they do things and Dale [Shifflett] does a great job. They’ll be better. … It’s just finally good to get to play downhill against those guys a little bit and put the pressure on them a little bit."
After scoring just 15 points in a game marred by snow and ice last week against Fort Defiance, it didn't take long for the Wildcats offense to get rolling this week.
Jay helped march Rockbridge on a 13-play, 68-yard drive that stretched across the first and second quarters and capped it off with a 3-yard scoring toss to Turner Cook on fourth-and-goal to put the Wildcats up 7-0 early in the second.
On its next possession, Jay hit Seamus Looney for a 35-yard score and after James Cunningham hit a 28-yard field goal later in the frame, Rockbridge went into the half with a 17-0 lead and all of the momentum on the road.
“Coming in, I knew Rockbridge was going to be a good football team," Spotswood fifth-year coach Dale Shifflett said of the Wildcats' high-octane offense. "They return some guys from last year and their staff does a great job. We’ve had a lot of battles with them the last few years. They had a hand in making us look the way we looked. They’re pretty dang good, especially in space with some of the guys they have. Their quarterback is outstanding.”
In the second half, Bret McClung and Isaiah Poindexter each ran for scores and Jay connected with Luke Mayr for his third, and final, touchdown of the night.
Trailblazers quarterback A.J. Dooms hit Dillon Taylor for a 52-yard touchdown toss with 2:09 remaining for the only score of the night for the home team.
“For us, it’s just going to take reps, reps, reps," Shifflett said of the keys to improvement. "When you go into a year and lose all the time that we lost and to have a new quarterback, new running backs, a couple of new guys up front — it’s going to take time. It is what it is. Our guys need to learn. It’s a learning experience. Offenses are behind [in the area] and the teams that are having success on offense are teams that brought a lot back on that side of the ball.”
Mayr led the Wildcats (2-0) with four catches for 105 yards and a score while Cook had three catches for 57 yards and another score and Looney had his one touchdown grab. McClung finished with 11 carries for 71 yards rushing.
“It was unbelievable how much progress we made in one week," Jay said. "The conditions were tough last week [in the Week 1 win against Fort], but I think we handled it well. We came out and made a statement tonight, though.”
The Trailblazers offense struggled to get going with both Dooms and Tony Fornadel getting time at quarterback and eight players getting carries.
“For us, we’re doing it out of necessity," Shifflett said. "We don’t have that guy in the backfield that can take 20 carries. We have lots of guys that can get six or seven [carries] and that’s kind of what we’re doing. Our receivers are the same way. We got a lot of guys that are even in ability level and that allows us to play a lot of guys. That’s a plus for our team right now.”
Ryan Shonk had nine carries for 45 yards while Sam Polglase had 10 carries for 29. Dooms finished 3-of-7 passing for 64 yards and a touchdown in the loss.
“It takes a lot of pressure off the offense," Jay said of Rockbridge's defensive performance. We really appreciate it on the offensive side. Our defense has done well in both of the first two weeks and I just hope they can keep it up the rest of the season.”
Both sides of the ball gave Jay plenty of reason to smile on Friday night.
It may have been just a regular-season win in a condensed and unique season, but it was one the Wildcats have been aiming for for quite some time.
"It's like I told our kids at halftime," Poston said. "Schemes don’t win games. Players win games. Tonight was our night. They earned this."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.