ELKTON — On paper, the train has continued to roll for Rockbridge County.
But veteran coach Amanda McCoy said expectations around her program are high and with those come an increased pressure to pay attention to the details.
“It was not a good night to have a bad night for everyone, but we have to learn to push through that," said McCoy, who has guided the Wildcats to the last three Valley District title wins. "That can happen at any point in the postseason. You have the make sure you can handle your business — even on a bad night.”
Despite a night that left the visiting team seeking more improvement, Rockbridge still managed to flex its muscles in a convincing 25-15, 25-17, 25-19 win over East Rockingham in prep volleyball action in Elkton on Wednesday.
“In the last two matches we’ve played, we’ve had some adversity in terms of playing some competitive volleyball," said McCoy, whose team swept Broadway on Tuesday. "We expected East Rock to come in and bring energy. That’s one of the things they really thrive on. They’re scrappy and we expected it to be like that.”
The Wildcats have not only won the last three district titles, but also have a pair of Region 3C championships and two state-tournament berths since 2017.
Against the Eagles, after a somewhat slow start, Rockbridge answered with a 14-2 run that was sparked by strong serving from McKenzie Berch to take the first set.
From there, it was never really close as the Wildcats jumped out to a 13-3 lead in the second set and then used a 9-2 run in the third to pull away in both.
“The biggest key is how we’re working so well as a team," said junior setter Krissy Whitesell, who had five kills, four aces and 24 assists. "We have a newer team this year and I think we’re all just working really with each other so far.”
Rockbridge's lone senior, Jaydyn Clemmer, had 18 kills and 19 digs for the Wildcats while freshman Maddie Dahl had seven kills, six blocks and seven digs.
“We’ve all improved a lot and I think we’re all really close," Whitesell said. "We do a lot of bonding and that’s helping both the older people and the younger people. Everyone is just stepping up a lot this year. It’s working out well.”
Margo Fox led East Rock (3-3) with nine kills while Kate Simpkins added five. Bre Dofflemyer led with four blocks for the Eagles, who have lost two straight.
The Wildcats (7-0) have not lost a set this season. Despite that, McCoy knows a condensed regular season and the potential opponents her team could face in the playoffs makes every match matter throughout the remainder of the season.
“Some of these teams have nothing to lose," McCoy said. "With our record and what we’re going for this year, we have a lot more to lose. … The focus, a lot of times, is getting out there and getting a tempo set from the beginning. We’re lucky enough to have some diversity in terms of where our kids can play.”
