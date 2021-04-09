ROANOKE — It was a dominating performance from start to finish.
Second-seeded William Fleming racked up 592 yards of total offense and left no doubt who the superior team was in an impressive 63-21 rout of third-seeded Harrisonburg on Friday in the Region 5D football semifinals in Roanoke.
With the victory, the Colonels advance to next week's regional championship game, where they will host fourth-seeded Mountain View — a 14-7 upset winner over top-seeded Patrick Henry-Roanoke on Friday in the other semifinal.
It didn't take long for William Fleming to get on the scoreboard Friday with Nahson Bonds running in from 28 yards out with 9:24 left in the first quarter.
The Colonels scored on five of their first six possessions and by the time Keenan Glago hit Jazen Walker for a 51-yard scoring toss, the Blue Streaks found themselves in a 28-point deficit that was simply too big to overcome.
It wasn't until the fourth quarter that Harrisonburg offense finally found consistent success with Glago hitting Walker and Elijah Pinedo for touchdowns.
The Blue Streaks' running game was essentially nonexistent with just 15 yards on the ground while William Fleming's balanced attack gave Harrisonburg fits.
Colonels quarterback Dashawn Lewis had a big night, going 12-of-18 in the passing game for 143 yards, three touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. He also had 14 carries for 73 yards and another score in the run game.
Shareef Anderson was dominant with 11 carries for 226 yards and three scores on the ground while Nahson Bonds had 12 rushes for 151 yards and a score.
Louis English led William Fleming (5-2) with five catches for 58 yards and a score while Anderson had two carries for 36 yards. Anderson also had a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown with just 15.9 seconds remaining.
For the Blue Streaks (3-3), Glago finished 11-of-27 passing for 171 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. In one series of action with Glago sidelined after a late hit, DeVondre Austin went 3-of-5 passing for 28 yards.
Walker had another big night for Harrisonburg with seven catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns while Pinedo had five catches for 83 yards and a score.
Marquez Sly had a 36-yard reception late and Javante Chacon had eight carries for 32 yards. Pinedo and Guillermo Lopez Mejia each had an interception.
It marks the second straight year the Colonels have ended Harrisonburg's season. William Fleming beat the Blue Streaks twice in 2019.
