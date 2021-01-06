The city of Harrisonburg has named a local emergency room physician as the Harrisonburg Fire Department’s medical director, according to a press release.
In the part-time position, Dr. Peter Williams, a physician with Sentara RMH Medical Center, will oversee the quality of care that city firefighters provide. City firefighters are cross-trained as emergency medical technicians and paramedics.
“We are thrilled to have Dr. Williams as the new Medical Director,” City Manager Eric Campbell said in the press release. “The fire department’s function as the designated provider of EMS in the City makes his role critical in the oversight of the care our personnel provide.”
Williams has an undergraduate degree in health sciences from George Washington University and a doctorate of medicine from the University of Virginia.
Before arriving in Harrisonburg in 2009, Williams completed a residency in emergency medicine at the University of Maryland in Baltimore.
He also served as a firefighter and paramedic for the City of Fairfax Fire Department.
Williams replaces Dr. Nazir Adam, who is retiring after 16 years.
“I am honored to become the Medical Director for the Harrisonburg Fire Department,” Williams said in the press release. “I would like to personally thank Dr. Adam for his many years of service and look forward to moving our fire-based EMS system forward.”
