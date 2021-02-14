FISHERSVILLE — Valentine’s Day could not have been any sweeter for the Wilson Memorial girls basketball team, and unfortunately the exact opposite for Turner Ashby.
The Green Hornets charged into the Region 3C championship game and avenged their only loss by taking out the Knights with a dramatic 67-60 overtime victory in their long-delayed semifinal clash in a rare Sunday high school athletic event. Wilson, who had lost to the Knights 53-36 during regular-season play, recovered from a late fourth-quarter meltdown when it let an eight-point lead slip away in the final three minutes to outscore the Knights 9-2 in the extra session.
Long-time TA head coach Rob Lovell said the defense at times hurt his team.
“We didn’t make good decisions,” he said. “We let them drive into the teeth of our defense too much. During the game and overtime, we had too many possessions where we didn’t lock down defensively at all five positions. We let them out of trouble down the stretch instead of getting some more turnovers. We just didn’t play well enough, long enough on the defensive end. You can’t be giving up 67 points (a season high) in a regional game.”
Addie Rinner totaled a game-high 26 points for the Knights and Leah Kiracofe had 11.
The sizzling Hornets, who are riding a 12-game winning streak, now have a quick turnaround to Monday’s championship battle with another Valley District rival Spotswood. The Trailblazers got their semifinal played Thursday and barely survived on a last-second 3-pointer that stunned Western Albemarle 50-49.
The winner-take-all battle between Wilson and two-time (co-champs last year because of COVID-19) defending Class 3 state champion Spotswood is set for 6 p.m. at The Hive. Unlike previous years, only the regional champion advance to the state tournament.
Madison Flint started the Hornets in the right direction and Korinne Baska finished up the huge victory. Flint had 13 first-half points, including a trio of bombs, sparking the Hornets to a 32-30 halftime lead. Baska had 10 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, including 4-of-4 at the foul line in the extra period.
Wilson head coach Jackie Bryan was ecstatic after watching her team advance by knocking out a Valley kingpin.
“We wanted to show that we belong in the same conversation as TA and Spotswood,” she said. “This is what we have been working toward for the last year. I just knew the girls would deliver. Now I hope we still have some gas left in the tank for Monday.”
Lovell praised his team for its determination.
“They did a great job answering when Wilson punched us,” he said. “They kept fighting back the whole game. I was especially proud of the final 1:30 when it looked like we were dead in the water. We got some turnovers and were able to cash in. We didn’t lose the game as much as Wilson won it.”
Baska finished with 20 points and six rebounds. Flint added 18 points, while Morani had 14 points and six rebounds. Brooke Cason contributed 11 boards, five assists and three blocks.
