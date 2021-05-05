Wilson Memorial graduate Hannah Johnson ended her volleyball career in style as the senior was named the Athlete of the Week at Eastern Mennonite.
She had 13 kills as EMU beat Randolph-Macon for the first time since 1999. The Staunton product paced the Royals in kills this year with 120 in 13 matches; the season ended last week with a loss to ODAC champion Washington and Lee in the conference tournament.
Johnson wasn't even sure she was going to play this year.
"Right when COVID hit, I was working two jobs, taking a full course load, and trying to train for volleyball," she said on the school athletic website. "I wasn’t sure how I was going to balance everything at first and was unsure if I would be able to continue playing volleyball."
"However, I can honestly say deciding to come back and play was one of the best decisions I have ever made. Volleyball is something that I have always loved and has been a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember. Also, I missed being surrounded by my teammates and competing. So, while balancing everything was difficult at times, I am very fortunate I had the opportunity to step back on the court one last time," she added.
She plans to be a high school math teacher after graduation.
ODAC Pairings
No. 6 seed Bridgewater will begin a best-of-3 series Saturday at No. 3 seed Roanoke in the eight-team Old Dominion Athletic Conference baseball tournament. There will be two games Saturday and a third game Sunday, if needed.
EMU, the No. 8 seed, will play at No. 1 seed Randolph-Macon on Saturday with the same format in a best-of-3 series.
In the other pairings, No. 5 Hampden-Sydney is at No. 4 seed Shenandoah and No. 7 seed Washington and Lee is at No. 2 Lynchburg. The four winners advance to another best-of-3 series the weekend of May 15-16.
Spotswood graduate Adam Dofflemyer, a senior pitcher, is second on the team in appearances for Lynchburg. He has pitched in 15 games with 17 innings and is 3-0 with an ERA of 2.65.
Harrisonburg graduate Cade Templeton, a lefty, paces Shenandoah in games with 12. He has an ERA of 6.75.
Shenandoah is ranked No. 16 in the nation this week at D3baseball.com while the Yellow Jackets of Ashland are No. 21.
JMU Softball
James Madison softball pitchers Odicci Alexander and Alissa Humphrey earned honors from the Colonial Athletic Association on Tuesday. Alexander was the Player of the Week while Humphrey was the Rookie of the Week.
Alexander was 2-0 with two homers last weekend against the College of Charleston while Humphrey threw her third no-hitter of the season. JMU is No. 24 in the USA Today poll this week. The Dukes are 30-1 and 17-1 in the CAA. The Dukes are No. 22 at ESPN.com. Alexander was also named the D1 Softball Player of the Week.
JMU Soccer
JMU soccer defender Tom Judge was named of 15 semifinalists for the 2020-21 Missouri Athletic Club Hermann Trophy, the organization and the U.S. Soccer Coaches announced Tuesday.
Baseball
Former Winthrop pitcher Zach Peek made his debut in the minors' system with the Orioles on Tuesday as he started for Single-A Delmarva against the visiting Salem Red Sox. Peek worked out this winter in Harrisonburg at Next Level Athletic Development. Peek allowed three hits and three runs in the first inning.
The starting first baseman for Delmarva was J.D. Mundy, a former player for Virginia Tech and Radford and a Valley Baseball League product with Covington. The game was suspended by rain with Mundy at the plate to start the last of the second.
In college sports Tuesday:
Men's Lacrosse
Bridgewater 13, Roanoke 11: In the men's ODAC lacrosse tournament, the No. 5 seed Eagles went on the road to play at No. 4 seed Roanoke in the quarterfinals and came away with a 13-11 win. Kyle Graham had four goals and four assists and Connor McLean also had four goals for the Eagles.
The Eagles scored the first goal and led 3-1 after the first period and by a score of 6-5 at halftime as Graham had two goals and three assists. Justin Calabrese and Eric Husselbaugh, who ended with four assists, each had a goal in the first half for BC. The Eagles will now play Thursday at No. 1 seed Washington and Lee in the semifinals.
