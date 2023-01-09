WINCHESTER — A Winchester man will spend the next five years in prison for robbing a cab driver at gunpoint a year and a half ago.
Eric Deon Gilkerson, a 21-year-old with no fixed address, pleaded no contest last week in Winchester Circuit Court to charges of armed robbery and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Judge Brian M. Madden sentenced Gilkerson to five years in prison on the robbery charge and three years on the weapon charge, then suspended three years of the eight-year term. That left the defendant with five years to serve, and Madden recommended that Gilkerson spend that time in the medium-security Indian Creek Correctional Center in Chesapeake.
Additionally, Madden ordered Gilkerson to pay his victim $200 in restitution, reimburse the commonwealth for the cost of his prosecution and spend three years on supervised probation following his release from prison.
According to court records, the robbery occurred around 9:20 p.m. July 18, 2021, in the 400 block of South Washington Street in Winchester.
Gilkerson used the TextNow phone app to call for a Taxi Latino cab, according to Winchester Police Department Detective Jesse H. Thurman's criminal complaint and search warrant affidavit. Investigators traced data from the app to Gilkerson's phone number, email address, and Facebook photo, and the taxi driver identified Gilkerson from a photo lineup.
At the time of the robbery, Gilkerson was free on bond after being arrested on April 25, 2021, in Fauquier County on charges of possessing burglary tools, conspiracy to enter a structure to commit larceny, and entering a structure to commit assault and battery.
In a deal with prosecutors, Gilkerson pleaded guilty to reduced charges on September 10, 2021, in Fauquier County General District Court and was sentenced to 12 months in jail. He served that time at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center near Winchester, where he had been held without bond on local robbery charges since being arrested on July 27, 2021.
