With familial roots in agriculture and a yearning to share quality craftsmanship, Randy Phillips has been at the forefront of winemaking in the Valley for nearly 20 years.
“We tend to put our emphasis on the wine and the wine experience,” Phillips said about Cave Ridge Vineyard’s method of establishing a cult following. “I had expected to make good wines and sell a lot of wine, but really what it boils down to is it’s about the relationships that you develop over the years.”
As owner and winemaker at the family-owned and operated business, Phillips manages 90% of the grapes that go into its wines, grown across 25 acres in Shenandoah County. Cave Ridge also partners with local businesses, including Baker Farms and White Oak Lavender Farm, to promote the area.
Phillips said he has fallen in love with the Shenandoah Valley and dreams of the vineyard becoming a Mount Jackson heirloom.
“My most prideful moment is when I saw my granddaughter in the vineyard helping to pick the grapes. So, that tells me that I think we have several generations that will want to continue this operation into the future,” Phillips said. “We expect to be in the community for a very long time and contribute.”
Rod Shepherd, Mount Jackson vice mayor and councilman, said wineries are wonderful touristic attractions that contribute to the success of the town. The flavor and appeal of Cave Ridge wines comes down to a science, Shepherd said, and Phillips has done his homework.
“To make good wine, you have to have good fruit, and in order to have good fruit, you have to be a grower. So first and foremost, Randy is a grower of excellent fruit,” Shepherd said.
In Florida, Phillips grew up immersed in agriculture and developed a background in natural resource management in the Midwest. Upon retirement, he moved to the Valley to craft wine.
Since then, he has worked in natural resource policy and legislation and co-founded the Virginia Winery Distribution Co. after self-distribution was banned for wineries, and helped create the Shenandoah Valley Wine Growers Association.
In February, Phillips was recognized with the Gordon Murchie Lifetime Achievement Award by the Virginia Wine Association following the Governor’s Cup competition.
“Cave Ridge and Randy is just one more jewel in the crown of the Shenandoah Valley,” Shepherd said.
