McGAHEYSVILLE — After Friday’s all-day flurry showers, runners welcomed Saturday morning’s bright blue skies as they lined up along the meadow at Brix and Columns Vineyard.
Despite temperatures below 30 degrees, 58 racers gathered at the vineyard to run the first Love Run and Walk 5K, organized by James Madison University’s Relay for Life team.
Many of the attendees said they registered to race because they saw the value of their dollars going to better the world through support of the American Cancer Society, in addition to the draw of an attractive course.
Joe Rudmin, treasurer for Shenandoah Valley Track Club, came first across the finish line. He said winter is the best season for racing, and this race has been the first for weeks. The beautiful backdrop of the vineyard was perfect company, he said, because he uses running as a time to clear his head, connect with his religion and process his thoughts.
“This is the only race I’m aware of within 60 miles this weekend, and it’s been about a month without a race,” Rudmin said. “It’s an opportunity to pray. I pray the rosary when I run. I prayed the chapel to mercy and joyfulness while I was running this race.”
Tamlyn Ogden is a Massanutten resident who regularly patrons the vineyard and came out to walk the race with her dog Onyx. As the program director for Sentara Wound Healing Center, Ogden said she often comes out to races benefiting Relay For Life and tries to demonstrate support for the mission of battling cancer.
“More than anything, just the hope and the prayer of finding cures for cancer. You know, we’ve been battling it for so very long,” Ogden said. “We have hyperbaric oxygen chambers and we [help] folks with soft tissue radionecrosis, which is damaging of tissue around where you see radiation during cancer treatments, and we change their lives. Which is just wonderful to be a part of that but just to see the number of people who are afflicted and affected by cancer.”
Ogden was far from the only racer with a background in the medical field.
Janene Good, Nancy Smith and Jane McTier are three nurses from the heart and vascular department at Sentara RMH Medical Center who often register for health-related charity races. McTier said they each consider it a duty to show up for those in need, both in their professional and personal lives, but cancer in particular is a devastation that has touched each of them
“We are health care providers, so we support health care … and it’s invigorating,” McTier said. “We all have family members who’ve had cancer.”
Phoebe Mervine, event coordinator for JMU’s team, said she was happy to see the outpouring of attendees who came together to raise funds for fighting cancer.
“People like to get together like in the community and since it’s off-campus too, people aren’t like, ‘Oh, I don’t want to go to a campus for this event’ because a lot of people are actually not JMU,” Mervine said.
JMU Relay for Life hopes to raise $305,000 before the survivor and caregiver walk on April 6. As of the weekend, $94,000 has been raised.
After the race, runners over 21 had the option of drinking wine from a selection of nine varietals inside Brix and Columns’ tasting room. Racers could elect to purchase a glass in advance when registering for the race.
Co-owner of the vineyard Stephanie Pence said they love opening up their 160-acre plot for visitors and runners, having previously hosted the Storybook 5K and Fun Run for Redeemer Classical School students and another run that benefited Elkton Area United Services.
“We always like to support community things. We think it’s important to be involved in our community and support them, so we’re always happy to do things that we can to support,” Pence said. “We love for people to come out here and enjoy the view, enjoy the country.”
