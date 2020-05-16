There are a lot of things to like about running according to David Beck.
It relieves stress and allows folks to connect with others with a similar interest. It isn't a team sport and mostly relies on the person running at their own pace. And more than anything, the bond with fellow runners is an unbreakable one.
"We look out for each other, care for each other, and congratulate each other," the Harrisonburg junior said. "There are a lot of rivalries, but after the races are over we always come together and hug. Being successful is only a small part of why I'm passionate about running. Just like tests in school, you learn more from your mistakes in bad races than you do from your seemingly flawless wins."
Beck passed every test with flying colors this season and captured the first state title of his high school career. Now, he's the Daily News-Record's 2019-20 Boys Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
"Winning states was a goal of mine from the moment I joined the track team as a freshman in high school," Beck said. "It's not something that necessarily felt realistic, though. I had to have a few people believe that I could win states even before I thought I could do it myself."
After a strong cross country season that saw Beck return to the Virginia High School League Class 5 championships for a second straight year, Beck said he went to Charlottesville to buy a pair of spikes for the indoor season. When he arrived at Ragged Mountain Running, the owner of the shop told Beck he'd have to ship the shoes to him and they'd arrive a few days later.
Sure enough, the package arrived. When Beck opened it, the box had a personalized note inside that read, 'David State Champ Beck.'
"Honestly, I laughed it off and didn't think much of it, but I put the box on top of my bookshelf anyway just as a reminder of the goal I had since I was a freshman," Beck said. "As the season progressed, I realized winning states was a possibility."
Despite being ranked first in the 1000 for most of the indoor season in Class 5, Beck said he felt like an underdog. He said he knew he'd be racing against guys that had consistently been in the position for years, where Beck was a newcomer that hadn't experienced that type of success on a state-wide level.
It turned out his nerves weren't warranted. Beck ran a time of 2:34.68 to capture gold in the boys 1000-meter run. It was the first state championship of Beck's career and validated the work he had put in up to that point.
"My state win showed me that I have the ability to be competitive on the state level," Beck said. "That win was a major motivator for continuing to persevere and work hard every day, especially through this period of time when I can't race. Mentally, it felt as though I had come up short during quite a few faces during the season. States was an opportunity to cap it all off on a good note."
As soon as Beck crossed the finish line, the first person he embraced was Harrisonburg coach Jerry Hertzler. The veteran coach said the plan all along was for Beck to win the event but there were different obstacles that he faced.
"It's simple to say, but difficult to accomplish," Hertzler said. "As a coach, I remember all of my athlete's state titles, but this one was both nerve-racking and awesome at the same time. I remember when he was at the starting line, I was pretty confident, but also thinking let's get this thing started. When it was official we shared a huge hug of celebration and relief."
Beck was also part of a 4x800-meter relay team that qualified for nationals and was among the best in the state. He also was tops in the city/county in the 3200. That level of success this year came from his hard work.
Hertzler said Beck came into the program as a talented runner but had to learn how to train properly. By the time he got to his junior year, he had put the "full package together" and was ready to have a special indoor season.
"All of these experiences provided him the motivation that put him over the top for this year," Hertzler said. "Looking back, the key to his successes this year was his total commitment to running. He figured out what it takes to be an elite runner and committed to that — sleep, nutrition, meal prep. Then, he encouraged and forced his relay teammates to that same level of commitment."
Beck agreed with his coach. He said he worked on strength training, but also added hot and cold baths and drinking magnesium after hard workouts. He focused on the running aspect and used to support of his 4x800-relay teammates and his girlfriend to keep him motivated during tough times.
"Indoor was a special season," Hertzler said. "Anyone involved in sports understands there are many things in a season that the coach and the athlete cannot control. Based on some things I mentioned earlier, David came into the indoor season a very focused man. At times, he was so focused I felt like I had to remind him to enjoy some of these smaller goals along the way. You know — sit back and enjoy the ride a little bit."
Both Hertzler and Beck did enjoy the ride and it's created a bond that both say is pretty tight. They trust each other when it comes to advice and different approaches and the result has been an immense amount of success.
"David accomplishing all this as a junior is huge," Hertzler said. "He was set to have an amazing outdoor season — one for the record books. ... I expect huge things from David next year. He will definitely be motivated."
Beck said he's been training for cross country right now and going on longer runs to clear his head in midst of the COVID-19 crisis. As he prepares for his senior year, he said his love for running continues to grow.
While there are plenty of reasons Beck can give you for enjoying the sport, there's one that stands out the most. And he hopes to continue that trend next season.
"My passion for running stems from how much it has taught me and the amazing places it has and will continue to take me," Beck said. "Winning is a nice little bonus to all that, though. I can't lie."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.