Something happened to Bridgewater College softball on Thursday that had not taken in place in more than a calendar year: a loss.
The Eagles, who began the day with a team batting average of .368, were held to just two hits and lost 7-0 to host Christopher Newport in the first of two games.
The Eagles won their first eight games this season and it was the first loss for the Eagles since a 4-3 setback to John Carroll in March 5, 2020. BC won its last five games in 2020 and were 13-3 overall last year under Coach Megan Pleskovic, now in her second season.
The Eagles entered Thursday with 36 extra-base hits in their first eight games with a team slugging mark of .623.
In the second game, the Eagles (now 9-1) bounced back and won 2-1 as the hosts scored a run in the last of the seventh but couldn’t tie it.
BC pitcher Brantley Swift of Reedville — about one north of Christopher Newport — allowed just one earned run and five hits in the complete-game effort while throwing 82 pitches. She gave up one walk with two strikeouts to beat the No. 4 ranked team in the country in Division III.
In other college action:
Lacrosse
James Madison 8, Liberty 5: Playing on the road, No. 23 James Madison came back from a halftime deficit of 4-2 and beat Liberty 8-5 in women’s lacrosse as Daria Lucchesi and Isabella Peterson each had two goals Thursday. JMU is 5-3 while the Flames fell to 5-5.
“Any road win is a good win during the pandemic,” JMU Coach Shelley Klaes said in a school statement. “It takes a lot to get off the bus and perform and we’re excited to get our first road win.”
Volleyball
Bridgewater 3, Eastern Mennonite 1: Host Eastern Mennonite won the first set 25-17 as Hannah Johnson (Wilson Memorial) had three aces and three kills. But BC won 25-22, 25-19 and 25-11 in the next three sets on Thursday in Old Dominion Athletic Conference volleyball action to take the win.
The Eagles are 4-3, 4-3 while EMU fell to 3-5, 3-5 as Grace Hayes of BC had 38 assists while Ashley Casey and Nadia Valle (TA) had 11 kills.
Tori Wigley (East Rockingham) of Elkton had 36 assists for EMU while Paris Hutchinson had 19 kills.
Men’s Soccer
Southern Virginia 3, Bridgewater 1: The visiting Eagles lost 3-1 on Thursday at Southern Virginia and fell to 1-6-2 this season in men’s soccer. Southern Virginia is 2-5-1. Matthew Shelor scored for the Eagles.
Swimming And Diving
Madison Cottrell of JMU was named the Most Outstanding Swimmer as the Dukes won the Colonial Athletic Association swimming and diving title late Wednesday in Christiansburg.
It was a school-record fourth straight CAA title for the Dukes — the third program in league history to pull that off. Coach Dane Pedersen was the CAA Co-Coach of the Year, gaining that honor for the fourth time.
“Proud doesn’t even begin to describe how I feel about this team,” said Pedersen in a statement from the university. “These girls have done everything the coaches and sports medicine staff have asked of them and in doing so, they accomplish something that’s never been accomplished in our program’s history: four championships in a row.”
JMU Golf
JMU redshirt freshman golfer Neal Shipley is the CAA golfer of the week after he shot 71 three straight times at the UNC Tar Heel Invitational.
BC Cross Country
The Bridgewater women’s cross country team was named an All-Academic Team by USTFCCCA on Thursday after recording a team grade-point average of 3.569.
