Success seems to follow Mary Ruth Shifflett wherever she goes.
Last year as a defensive specialist and key senior leader for the Spotswood girls basketball team, Shifflett was praised often as the unsung hero for the Trailblazers.
After capturing the second state championship of her high school career with Spotswood, the 5-foot-6 freshman guard moved on to play at Bridgewater College.
And while some may find themselves surprised Shifflett has quickly adjusted to the college game and started the first 16 contests for the Eagles, it’s something that BC coach Sarah Mathews said hasn’t been a shock to her at all.
“No,” Mathews said. “Our staff caught several Spotswood games during her junior and senior season. Their system is so similar to how we play. Both programs play very fast offensively and press a lot. I knew it would be a smooth transition.”
That’s certainly been the case so far this season for the first-year player.
Shifflett is averaging 7.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game through Tuesday.
“My teammates are easy to play with and we share the ball well,” Shifflett said. “I feel like my role is to mostly play to the best of my ability and bring a lot of defensive energy.”
Shifflett was known for her work as a lockdown defender with the Trailblazers.
But it’s been the offensive production out of Shifflett that’s been key for Bridgewater.
“It is pretty fun to score, but my teammates make it even better,” Shifflett said. “We all want to see each other succeed and get buckets and, as a team, win. My confidence has really grown a lot thanks to my coaching staff and teammates believing in me. Coach Mathews and [assistant] coach Reggie [Blackmon], both trust me and encourage me to look for my shots, which means a lot to my player development.”
Mathews called Shifflett “one of the most competitive players I’ve ever coached.”
In a game last week against Shenandoah, Shifflett came close to getting a steal, but the ball deflected out of bounds. Mathews said Shifflett was visibly upset afterward.
“As a coach, I was glad she got the deflection but she is so competitive and holds herself to such a high standard, she wanted that steal,” Mathews said. “That competitive edge is her greatest strength. I chuckled on the bench.”
Mathews said she has seen Shifflett’s confidence grow as the season has progressed.
“Early in the season, she would not always shoot the ball when she was open,” Mathew said. “We repeatedly told her she has to take those open looks for everything to work. So she got in the gym and made sure she was ready to take those shots. Our offense naturally creates open three-point shots. She is more comfortable taking and knocking down those shots now.”
One of the biggest keys for quick success is her fitness, according to Mathews.
Shifflett currently sees the most court time with more than 30 minutes per game for Division III BC.
Mathews said that the effort and work Shifflett has put in during her brief time with the Eagles is something the coaching staff hopes will translate to success for others.
“We hope the qualities we have talked about are contagious,” Mathews said. “The ball finds energy and the game rewards hard work. We hope that all of our student-athletes view the game through the same lens as Mary Ruth and attack their opportunity daily.”
That lens Shifflett has comes from her time in the highly-successful SHS program.
And much like she was with the Trailblazers, she remains focused on one thing for a BC program that was 7-2 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference through Tuesday.
“My goals for the rest of the season is to keep winning,” Shifflett said. “We have a really good team that can do good things.”
